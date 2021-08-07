Cancel
Payne County, OK

AG CORNER: What is the importance of beef fall fitness in cattle?

Stillwater News-Press
 5 days ago

Beef Fall Fitness is an educational workshop put on by the Payne County Extension Office and the Stillwater Milling Company. The workshop will be held on Aug. 10 at 6 p.m. at the Payne County Expo Center. Come join us as we talk about Livestock Equipment, Oklahoma Quality Beef Network, Cattle Vaccines, and Late Summer Fertilization. If you would like to build a vaccination cooler, please bring a cooler and arrive at 5 p.m. Dinner and program will begin at 6 p.m.. We are excited to host such an educational and hands on program. To RSVP, please call the Payne County Extension Office no later than Friday, Aug. 6.

