Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Malky Mackay knows his new Ross County players will take time to settle in

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OX4Xm_0bKi83rb00
Malky Mackay knows it will take time for his new signings to settle in at Ross County (Andrew Milligan/PA) (PA Archive)

Malky Mackay knows it could take several weeks for his Ross County team to gel but he remains optimistic that they can make life difficult for Hibernian at Easter Road.

County overcame a Covid-related shutdown and delays signing players, as well as a late injury to loan signing Jake Vokins, to secure their first cinch Premiership point against St Johnstone in last weekend’s opening weekend.

Mackay has since added five players to his squad with David Cancola out of quarantine and four new signings made during the week.

Canada youth international Ben Paton – brother of County midfielder Harry – will add to the midfield options along with Coventry loan player Jack Burroughs.

Goalkeeper Ashley Maynard-Brewer has arrived on loan from Charlton after representing Australia in the Olympics while defender Harry Clarke is on a temporary transfer from Arsenal.

On the challenge of assimilating the newcomers, Mackay said: “It really is all about repetition, making sure they train with each other regularly, and when they do that, quite quickly they get to know each other.

“Once they have been in the dressing room for a few days with each other they will start to get to know each other.

“In terms of actually how they play with each other and the patterns of play and formation, that’s over a number of weeks.”

On the Easter Road challenge on Sunday, Mackay added: “You have got to go into every game with optimism and make sure you make it as difficult as you can for the opposition.

“We are going away from home to one of the top teams but we go there knowing what we have got to do.”

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

33K+
Followers
84K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Malky Mackay
Person
Jack Burroughs
Person
Harry Clarke
Person
Jake Vokins
Person
Ben Paton
Person
David Cancola
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Ross#Canada#Hibernian At Easter Road#Covid#Coventry#Charlton#Arsenal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Soccerfourfourtwo.com

Malky Mackay believes Harry Clarke is the ‘perfect fit’ for Ross County

Ross County boss Malky Mackay has described Harry Clarke as the “perfect fit” for his club after signing the Arsenal defender on loan. The versatile 20-year-old England youth international made 35 appearances for Sky Bet League Two side Oldham on loan last season. Mackay told County’s website: “Harry is a...
Premier LeaguePosted by
newschain

Ross County bring in Harry Paton’s younger brother as three players join

Ross County have brought in midfielder Harry Paton’s younger brother as they completed a triple signing ahead of Sunday’s cinch Premiership clash with Hibernian. Canadian youth international Ben Paton joins Australia Under-23 goalkeeper Ashley Maynard-Brewer and Scotland Under-21 midfielder Jack Burroughs in joining Malky Mackay’s side. Left-sided midfielder Paton, 21,...
SportsBBC

Ross County: Does Malky Mackay's 'threadbare squad' face toughest survival challenge yet?

In the two seasons following Ross County's return to the Scottish top flight in 2019, the Highlanders have narrowly avoided the drop with back-to-back 10th-placed finishes. Three managers - Steven Ferguson with Stuart Kettlewell (then just Kettlewell) and then John Hughes - have overseen those campaigns, now it is down to former Watford and Cardiff City boss Malky Mackay to preserve County's Premiership status.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

​Arsenal youngster Clarke set for Ross County medical

Arsenal defender Harry Clarke is nearing a move to Ross County. Football Insider claims that Clarke is set to have a medical with the club on Friday. The 20-year-old has been told by Arsenal that he can depart for another season long loan. Clarke will spend time with the Scottish...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Louis van Gaal returns to manage Holland for a THIRD time as he's confirmed as their new boss... with 69-year-old taking his first job since being sacked by Manchester United in 2016!

Louis van Gaal was named on Wednesday as the new coach of the Netherlands, signing a deal through to next year's World Cup finals in Qatar. It is the third time he will take charge of the Dutch side, with his latest appointment coming less than a week before his 70th birthday.
WorldBBC

Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Dundee United, Aberdeen, St Mirren, Ross County

Celtic are on the brink of winning the chase for £7m French striker Thomas Henry, who plays in Belgium with OH Leuven. (Scottish Sun) Lawrence Shankland has been given permission to fly to Belgium to seal a move to Beerschot as Dundee United are close to agreeing a fee for the striker that could be taken beyond £1m with add-ons. (Daily Record)
Soccerjerseydoesntshrink.com

Celtic announce Gordon Strachan: official

We all want to keep laughing at Rangers, after their hilarious nonsense tonight, however let’s just acknowledge we’ve appointed Strachan again, after months of rumours about it, some guy on KDS finally predicted something and it’s came true. The club statement read:. Celtic Football Club is delighted today to announce...
UEFAfourfourtwo.com

St Johnstone are confident of beating Galatasaray – Murray Davidson

Murray Davidson always believed St Johnstone could get a result in Turkey last week. And the midfielder is not content with giving Galatasaray a fright. Saints stunned the former UEFA Cup winners when they drew 1-1 in Istanbul but manager Callum Davidson has instilled a confidence in his side which has been backed up by their double cup success.
UEFABBC

St Johnstone v Galatasaray: Murray Davidson hopes to channel 1999 Uefa Cup spirit

Europa League third qualifying round second leg: St Johnstone v Galatasaray. Venue: McDiarmid Park Date: Thursday, 13 August Kick-off: 19:00 BST. Coverage: Watch live on Sportscene, listen to commentary on Sportsound, and follow on the BBC Sport website & app. Midfielder Murray Davidson hopes St Johnstone can channel the spirit...
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Celtic defender misses SPFL Trust clash, on verge of Leeds move

Leo Hjelde missed Celtic’s SPFL Trust Trophy win over Annan Athletic tonight, sparking suggestions that he could be on the verge of a move from the club. To coincide with this, a report emerged from Leeds claiming that the clubs have moved forward in their discussions about the highly-rated defender. Now, it looks as if Hjelde is set to complete the move with Norwegian Sports Journalist Stain Wahl taking to Twitter to admit that he has agreed personal terms with the Elland Road side.
SoccerBBC

St Johnstone v Galatasaray: Perth side 'must keep fighting' to cause shock

Europa League third qualifying round second leg: St Johnstone v Galatasaray. Venue: McDiarmid Park Date: Thursday, 13 August Kick-off: 19:00 BST. Coverage: Watch live on Sportscene, listen to commentary on Sportsound, and follow on the BBC Sport website & app. St Johnstone "must keep fighting to the end" to give...
SoccerPosted by
newschain

Mark Warburton felt QPR were lucky to beat Leyton Orient

Mark Warburton admitted QPR deserved to lose to Leyton Orient in the Carabao Cup first round but was pleased they kept their nerve to triumph in a penalty shoot-out. Rob Dickie scored for the second consecutive game after 16 minutes to put the R’s on course to claim bragging rights in the London derby, but missed first-half opportunities opened the door for the O’s.

Comments / 0

Community Policy