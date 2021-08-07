Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Joe Choong wins historic gold as Great Britain complete modern pentathlon double

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NJg8k_0bKi80DQ00
Joe Choong celebrates his gold medal (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)

Joe Choong made it a sensational double for Great Britain in modern pentathlon by emulating Kate French and taking gold.

The 26-year-old paced himself to perfection in the final laser run having led throughout the competition and becomes the first British man to win an individual Olympic medal in a sport that has been in the programme at every Games since 1912.

Choong looked like he might be overtaken by Egypt’s Ahmed ElGendy heading into the final 800 metres lap but the British athlete had something in reserve and he sprinted across the finish line.

French was the sixth British woman to win a medal in the sport since 2000, but the men had always fallen just short until now.

Choong, from Kent, rates fencing and swimming as his two strongest disciplines, and he certainly lived up to that, topping the table from Thursday’s fencing with 25 victories and 10 defeats.

He then finished third in the 200 metres freestyle swim just behind team-mate Jamie Cooke, who was back in 16th after the fencing, before adding another two points in the fencing bonus round.

That left him 19 points ahead of Jung Jin-hwa of South Korea heading into the show jumping, which caused such a stir on Friday when German leader Annika Schleu tearfully tried to get her horse to cooperate and scored zero points.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K87PZ_0bKi80DQ00
Joe Choong kept his nerve at the shooting range (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)

Schleu’s behaviour towards Saint Boy was the subject of much conjecture on social media and her coach, Kim Raisner, was thrown out of the Games for punching the animal.

There was less drama in the men’s event, with the leaders mostly keeping their hopes alive.

Cooke had a good round, knocking only one fence down, with Jung matching that. Choong, riding the same horse on which French managed a clear round, clattered through the first fence but only had one more down to keep his nose in front.

Choong was second in Rio going into the laser run only to struggle on the range and finish 10th, prompting him to quip about his Tinder profile and his trigger control.

Choong had good reason to feel confident having won the World Cup Final, which doubled as the test event, in Tokyo in 2019, as well as a World Cup in Bulgaria earlier this year.

His 12-second lead going into the laser run was relatively slim but he shot well, missing only five shots in his four visits to the range.

ElGendy surged up from 13th but had expended more energy than Choong in getting there and the British athlete judged his effort to perfection.

Cooke maintained his positioning after the show jumping to finish ninth.

Choong was relieved to have held off the challenge of ElGendy in the closing stages of the laser run.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PF2KZ_0bKi80DQ00
Joe Choong held on to claim gold (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)

“I was thinking down the last straight ‘he’s going to catch me’,” he told the BBC.

“I’ve always said I wanted to be the best in the world at something and this is a dream come true.

“My swimming was good, my fencing was good. My shooting was a bit sketchy again. But I pulled myself together and this time I’ve nailed it.”

On becoming the first British man to win an individual modern pentathlon medal – 24 hours after Kate French’s gold in the women’s event – Choong joked: “To be honest I couldn’t let Kate have all the limelight.”

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

33K+
Followers
84K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Choong
Person
Annika Schleu
Person
Kate French
Person
Kim Raisner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Britain#Swimming#Modern Pentathlon#British#French#German
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
World
Country
U.K.
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
Egypt
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
BBC
Related
Income TaxFOXBusiness

US Olympic gold medal swimmer Katie Ledecky likely to owe tens of thousands in taxes for winnings

Olympic gold medalist swimmer Katie Ledecky will be leaving Tokyo with two gold medals and two silvers, and reportedly a large tax bill. The swimmer has won a total of 10 Olympic medals since London 2012, making her the most decorated female swimmer in Olympic history and helping her get lucrative endorsement deals totaling more than $1 million, according to Bloomberg.
SportsInternational Business Times

Biles Out Of More Olympic Events As Doping Case Rocks Athletics

Simone Biles pulled out of two more events at the Olympics on Saturday, raising major doubts over whether she will compete again in Tokyo as Nigerian sprinter Blessing Okagbare was thrown out after failing a doping test. US swimmer Caeleb Dressel powered to a third gold medal of the Games...
Worldmarketresearchtelecast.com

“Shame on gymnastics”: Russia denounces the arbitration in the final of the rhythmic, won by the Israeli Linoy Ashram despite dropping the ribbon

The Israeli Linoy Ashram won gold in individual rhythmic gymnastics this Saturday, taking the throne from the favorite and the three-time world champion, Russia’s Dina Avérina, in a final as dramatic as it was controversial. Ashram scored 27,550 points with the hoop, 28,300 with the ball, 28,650 with the clubs...
SportsPosted by
The Week

Olympic officials will replace Japanese athlete's gold medal after mayor bit it

Japanese softball player Miu Goto will have her Olympic gold medal replaced after a mayor controversially decided to bite the original. Tokyo Olympics officials say they're replacing Goto's gold medal after Takashi Kawamura, the mayor of her hometown of Nagoya, bit the first one during a ceremony despite COVID-19 concerns, BBC News reports. The International Olympic Committee is reportedly set to cover the costs.
Auburn, ALopelikaobserver.com

Auburn Caps Tokyo 2020 Olympics With Six Medals, Three Gold

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics wrapped up Sunday with the Closing Ceremony. Auburn, represented with a contingent of 15 athletes and three coaches, took home a total of six Olympic medals, including three gold medals. Now it’s on to Paris, the site of the 2024 Summer Olympic Games, but first here’s...
WorldBBC

Tokyo Olympics: Great Britain win 4x100m mixed medley relay gold

Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button and online; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live, Sports Extra and Sounds; live text and video clips on BBC Sport website and app. Great Britain claimed a fourth swimming gold at an Olympics for the first time in 113...
Swimming & Surfingcalbears.com

Cal Women's Rowing Enjoys Successful Olympics

The Cal women's rowing program brought home three medals – including two golds – at the recently completed Summer Olympics in Tokyo. That's the most medals – and golds – the program has secured in a single Olympics in history. "I'm just really happy for the kids that earned the...
Worldsandiegouniontribune.com

Olympics Latest: Great Britain wins 4th eventing team gold

TOKYO — The Latest on the Tokyo Olympics, which are taking place under heavy restrictions after a year’s delay because of the coronavirus pandemic:. Great Britain has won its record fourth Olympic gold medal in team eventing at Tokyo’s Equestrian Park. It’s the first gold in the event for Great...

Comments / 0

Community Policy