Lynch, Edward

Malin, OR

By Herald And News
Herald and News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEdward Arthur Lynch, a resident of Malin, Ore., died July 15, 2021, at the age of 74. Memorial services will be held at a future date. Edward was born in Santa Paula, Calif., to Harry & Marjorie Lynch. He attended high school at Santa Paula, and then attended Ventura College. He was also a member of the United States Army. Later in life he moved to Oregon; first to Grants Pass before settling in Malin, where he spent the remainder of his working years as a rancher. On Dec. 8, 1990 he married Linda Cullins, and enjoyed 31 years of marriage. His favorite hobbies and interests were both farming and working with machinery. In addition to his wife Linda, he is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Rhonda & Jamie Frahm of Amboy, Wash; son and daughter-in-law Jason & Allison Brown of Marietta, Pa; grandchildren Melissa Andrews of Vancouver, Wash., Kayla Bradbury and spouse Eric of Fayetteville, N.C., Gavin Brown and Delaney Brown both of Marietta, Pa; great-grandchildren Shyonna, Makenzie, Jonah and Jayden; brother and sister-in-law Harry & Marie Lynch; sister Harriet Tomlinson; and numerous nieces and nephews. Contributions in memory of Mr. Lynch may be made to High Desert Hospice, 2210 Shallock Ave., Klamath Falls, OR 97601.

www.heraldandnews.com

