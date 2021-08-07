Weedmark, Marie

Etta "Marie" Weedmark, 97, was born in Terre Haute, Ind. on April 16, 1924. She married Percy "Skip" Weedmark and settled in Klamath Falls in 1964 where they lived happily for 48 years until his passing in April, 2012. She loved to travel with her best friend Betty Simonds to Reno and Winnemucca on bus tours. She enjoyed her friends at KLA-MO-YA. Her brother, Harold "Bud" Brazzell preceded her in death. She is survived by her two sons, Curtis Raines and Michael Lewis, both of Klamath Falls, one brother (Johnny Brazzell, Ind.), three nieces (Michelle Hetrick, Pam Brazzell and Cheryl Beckage), one nephew (Wayne Brazzell) and several great nephews, a great niece, and special extended family members: Harlan and Shirley Weise, Maxine and her late husband "Brother Smitty" Smith, and Jocelyn Shellito. There will be no services.