We have some busy weather today after a stagnant, hot week. This afternoon we are tracking scattered thunderstorms from a disturbance in our region. The Storm Prediction Center has us at a 2 out of 5 on the Severe Weather Outlook scale. There is a potential for heavy downpours, strong winds, and hail. These storms will clear out late this evening but they will not be the last of thunderstorms this week. We are tracking returning thunderstorms tomorrow evening as well.