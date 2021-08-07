OUR VIEW: Who’s responsible?

There’s a lot of flawed logic in saying that vaccinations and masks are “personal responsibility.”

Mainly, because we know that those actions affect so many other people. People we come into contact with. People who might be unable to get the medical care they need.

Who is responsible for the situation we are in now? It’s not the vaccinated. It’s not the conscientious neighbor.

Who would be responsible for a school shutting down because there aren’t enough teachers, staff or bus drivers? Surely not the students.

Who is responsible for the law that took away local decisions from local schools. Certainly isn’t the school districts.

Some of the lawmakers who voted yes on Senate Bill 658, the one that prohibits local district mandates, said it wasn’t that big of deal, because surely if things started to get bad again, we would just have another emergency order.

Who’s responsible for an emergency order?

Who is responsible for now pandering to the very people who spread misinformation that led to vaccine hesitancy?

SB 658 authors Sen. Rob Standridge, R-Norman, and Rep. Kevin West, R-Moore, released a joint statement Friday, reiterating the reasoning behind SB658 as the “rights of parents over the power of government.”

Who is responsible for protecting the vulnerable if not those with the strength and will to protect them?

At this point, admitting the mistake and accepting that new variants change the game is strength. It’s the personally responsible move.

But, really, if it’s all about personal responsibility, then doesn’t that make the people who refuse to get vaccinated or wear masks or pass laws based on purely ideological reasons, irresponsible?

And if those people are irresponsible, why are we letting the irresponsible dictate our public safety measures?

That’s seems really irresponsible.