New York Drug Dealer "Moe Black" Convicted of Murder For Hire

New York Drug Dealer Convicted of Murder For Hire

New York State News by Ken Fulton, East Coast Crime and Justice Correspondent

New York authorities announced that Bronx drug dealer “Moe Black” has been convicted for murder-for-hire.

Sydney Scales aka Moe Black, 42, tried to organize a hit on rival drug dealers attending a neighborhood barbeque.

Authorities describe Scales as “the leader of a violent drug operation that peddled drugs and brought guns and violence to our streets.”

Scales sold a variety of drugs. As part of his operation, he used and threatened the use of firearms and has been connected to multiple shooting offenses. Besides the attempted barbeque hit, authorities say that “Black Moe” orchestrated a shooting at rival drug dealers outside a convenience store.

While Scales was acquitted on two counts of murder, he was convicted of the following charges:

● Conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute crack cocaine, powder cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, and marijuana.

● Murder-for-hire conspiracy

● Using and carrying firearms during, and possessing firearms in furtherance of the narcotics conspiracy

● Two counts of distribution and possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine

