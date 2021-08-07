Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

New York Drug Dealer "Moe Black" Convicted of Murder For Hire

Posted by 
SCDNReports
SCDNReports
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0630Z0_0bKi7NFp00
New York Drug Dealer Convicted of Murder For Hire

New York State News by Ken Fulton, East Coast Crime and Justice Correspondent

New York authorities announced that Bronx drug dealer “Moe Black” has been convicted for murder-for-hire.

Sydney Scales aka Moe Black, 42, tried to organize a hit on rival drug dealers attending a neighborhood barbeque.

Authorities describe Scales as “the leader of a violent drug operation that peddled drugs and brought guns and violence to our streets.”

Scales sold a variety of drugs. As part of his operation, he used and threatened the use of firearms and has been connected to multiple shooting offenses. Besides the attempted barbeque hit, authorities say that “Black Moe” orchestrated a shooting at rival drug dealers outside a convenience store.

While Scales was acquitted on two counts of murder, he was convicted of the following charges:

● Conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute crack cocaine, powder cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, and marijuana.

● Murder-for-hire conspiracy

● Using and carrying firearms during, and possessing firearms in furtherance of the narcotics conspiracy

● Two counts of distribution and possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine

What do you think about this case? Let us know in the comments.

Comments / 0

SCDNReports

SCDNReports

Portsmouth, OH
68K+
Followers
3K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to SCDN. We’re an independent news organization. Our coverage includes breaking news and events as they unfold. Our National Desk works with agencies all over the country to bring timely updates on stories that really matter. Report without Bias. tell the Truth without Compromise. That's how we've done it for years. That's how we will continue to operate.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Murder#Drugs#Drug Dealers#Shooting
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Sydney
Related
Albuquerque, NMkrwg.org

Former state police officer convicted of drug charges

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A former New Mexico State Police Officer has been convicted of distributing marijuana intended for a 16-year-old girl he pulled over and a separate drugs-for-sex scheme. U.S. District Court records show 36-year-old Daniel Capehart of Bloomfield was convicted Thursday of two counts of distributing marijuana and a third count of distributing methamphetamine. The Albuquerque Journal reports that Capehart faces between five and 40 years in prison for a series of drug drops arranged by undercover officers and FBI agents in 2018, including two near schools.
New Orleans, LANOLA.com

D-Block gang affiliate, man convicted in 2009 slaying face new murder charges in New Orleans

A convicted killer and a 6th Ward gang affiliate are accused of killing a man near Interstate 10 in a recent grand jury indictment. Quincy Jackson, 30, and Terrell Muse, 28, were charged with second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit second-degree murder in connection with the May 3, 2019 killing of Curtis Cash. A grand jury handed up the indictment against them Aug. 4.
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Penn Hills murderer, drug dealer gets 18 years in federal prison

A Penn Hills drug dealer and convicted killer was sentenced last week to 18 years in federal prison for drug and gun crimes. U.S. District Judge Mark Hornak imposed that term on Douglas Tyrone Williams Jr., 41, who had lived in East Pittsburgh before moving to Penn Hills. Williams was...
Buffalo, NYBuffalo News

Convicted cocaine dealer sentenced to 41 months in prison

A convicted cocaine dealer was sentenced Wednesday to serve 41 months in prison by U.S. District Judge John L. Sinatra Jr., U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy Jr. announced. Malik Matthews, 22, of Buffalo, pleaded guilty in April to conspiring to distribute cocaine, Kennedy reported. He had faced a maximum prison sentence of 20 years.
Bronx, NYPosted by
Shore News Network

Bronx Man Convicted Of Murder-For-Hire Conspiracy, Drug Trafficking, And Firearms Offenses

Audrey Strauss, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, announced that a jury returned a guilty verdict yesterday against SYDNEY SCALES, a/k/a “Moe Black,” a/k/a “Sid,” on five counts in a Superseding Indictment, including charges of murder-for-hire conspiracy, narcotics conspiracy, a firearms offense, and two counts of distributing crack cocaine. SCALES is scheduled to be sentenced on November 18, 2021, by U.S. District Judge Jed S. Rakoff, who presided over the 11-day trial.
New York City, NYPosted by
Fox News

2 New York City men freed after 30 years in prison when state judges overturn murder convictions

Two New York City men who remained in prison for more than three decades saw freedom Monday after a state court overturned their murder convictions based on withheld evidence. Carlton Roman and Christopher Ellis, both Black, faced murder charges in 1989 and 1990, respectively. Both men served at least 30 years in prison for crimes but saw their fortunes changed when state judges in separate cases recently overturned their convictions: Roman saw total exoneration, while Ellis saw his charges vacated.
Reisterstown, MDPosted by
The Baltimore Sun

Convicted dark web drug dealer from Reisterstown indicted for laundering $130 million worth of Bitcoin

A Reisterstown man convicted of dealing drugs over the dark web under the moniker “Xanaxman” three years ago continued laundering money from prison, federal prosecutors allege in a new indictment seeking to seize $130 million worth of Bitcoin from him. A federal grand injury indictment against Ryan Farace, 37, and his father, Joseph, was unsealed Wednesday. Farace is currently serving a ...
Burlington County, NJsouthjerseylocalnews.com

Drug dealer indicted in death of Pemberton customer

Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina has announced that a Pemberton Township drug dealer has been indicted for causing the death of a Pemberton Township woman who fatally overdosed two years ago on fentanyl she purchased from him. A grand jury charged Antoine Crawley, 35, from the Sunbury Village section of...
Orange County, CAPosted by
KFI AM 640

Convicted Killer Wins New Trial in Sunset Beach Murder

SANTA ANA (CNS) - A 61-year-old man serving a life without parole sentence for murder won a retrial when prosecutors announced today they would no longer contest allegations that his constitutional rights were violated. An evidentiary hearing on what is known as a Massiah motion was scheduled to begin Thursday...
WISH-TV

Man convicted in September 2018 murder

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man has been convicted of the September 2018 murder of another man. Keith Smith was found guilty for the Sept. 29, 2018, murder of Arnell Davis. Smith shot Davis six times in traffic on North High School Road near West 38th Street. Video surveillance showed Davis...
Collinsville, ILtheintelligencer.com

Convicted murderer faces armed violence, drug charges

EDWARDSVILLE — A Collinsville man convicted of murder in 2011 faces weapons and drug charges after a July 30 incident. Jevon E. Wilbourn, 26, of Collinsville, was charged with armed violence, a Class X felony; unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, an enhanced Class 2 felony; and unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver, a Class 3 felony.
BBC

Mohammed Basharat murder trial: Accused convicted of New York killing

A man accused of murdering a taxi driver 20 years ago in Bradford was convicted of an "identical" killing in New York, a jury has heard. Prosecutors say Ricardo Linton, 45, shot dead Mohammed Basharat, 33, after the two men had been involved in a road rage row the previous night.
Posted by
Shore News Network

Atlantic City drug dealer indicted for two overdose deaths

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ – A suspected drug dealer has been indicted for the death of two tourists from the United Kingdom who overdosed on drugs he sold them. According to the Atlantic City Prosecutor’s Office, a grand jury handed down an indictment on July 27, 2021, against an Atlantic City man for 2 counts of Strict Liability Homicide and multiple narcotics offenses in connection to the drug-related deaths of two men from the United Kingdom in March 2020.
Posted by
The Day

Men convicted in New London murder resentenced

Two men who had been serving 50-year prison sentences for their roles in the 1995 murder of Darrell Wattley Jr. in New London were resentenced Tuesday to 28 years in prison. Anthony Booth and Danny Brown, who have been incarcerated since the mid-1990s, appeared in New London Superior Court after having their original sentences vacated. They faced the family of the man they murdered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy