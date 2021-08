Laura Muir runs in the women’s 1,500m at the Tokyo 2020 eyeing up a first Olympic medal.The Scot finished fifth at the Doha World Championships and came fourth at London two years earlier.And the 28-year-old is in fine form and has decided to concentrate on the 1,500m after qualifying for the 800m as well.Muir is in fine form after finishing second in her semi-final in a time of 4:00.73, behind the imperious Siffan Hassan (4:00.23), at the Olympic Stadium.Hassan is eyeing up a historic gold treble in the 1,500m, 5,000m and 10,000,Muir’s PB of 3:55.22 puts her among the...