Cause of Dixie Fire raises a familiar question: When will PG&E get its act together?

By J.D. Morris
San Francisco Chronicle
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe pattern has played out repeatedly: A devastating wildfire. Neighborhoods reduced to charred rubble. The likely culprit a Pacific Gas and Electric Co. power line. PG&E equipment caused major fires in 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020. Now the company may be at fault for the Dixie Fire, the most severe blaze to ravage drought-plagued California so far this year third-largest wildfire in state history.

