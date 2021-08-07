Cause of Dixie Fire raises a familiar question: When will PG&E get its act together?
The pattern has played out repeatedly: A devastating wildfire. Neighborhoods reduced to charred rubble. The likely culprit a Pacific Gas and Electric Co. power line. PG&E equipment caused major fires in 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020. Now the company may be at fault for the Dixie Fire, the most severe blaze to ravage drought-plagued California so far this year third-largest wildfire in state history.www.sfchronicle.com
