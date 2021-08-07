Cancel
New York Giants Mailbag: A Campin' We Will Go Edition

By Patricia Traina
If you'd like to submit a question for the mailbag, please send it to nygiantsmaven@gmail.com. We reserve the right to edit letters for clarity and conciseness.

From Danny K: Many Giants fans I speak to have two main areas of concern: O-line and pass rush. Do you think it’s easier for Graham to scheme a pass rush with questions or Garrett to scheme blocking schemes that make the O-line a middle-of-the-road bunch?

Hi Danny. The Giants' most consistent pass rusher last year was Leonard Williams. The edge guys (possibly due to injuries) sputtered. Yet, the Giants still finished 12th in sacks. That said, I applaud defensive coordinator Patrick Graham for manufacturing a pass rush.

As for the offensive line, that's probably a bit trickier because while you can do certain things within the scheme, it helps if your tight ends are good blockers. Kyle Rudolph is a good blocker, but the Giants' depth at tight end took a big hit when Levine Toilolo was injured.

Evan Engram? He's functional as a blocker, but I cringe when he is asked to block a guy that's got 30+ pounds on him. Asking him to chip is fine, but squaring up head-on against a defensive end? There has to be another way.

From Pat R: If they have a bad year, what moves do you think ownership will make? In reading what you wrote about Julian Love, why did they put themselves in cap hell by signing players they overpaid for (Golladay & Adoree Jackson) and then addressing those positions in the draft?

Hi Pat. If they have a losing record and it's due to injuries ravaging the roster, then I don't think they make any moves. But if the team underachieves, I could see a change at general manager and maybe among the assistant coaching staff if, for example, the offense underperforms again.

As for your second question, I'm sure you noted how bad the offense was last year with scoring and how the Giants struggled to play man coverage on defense. I think after that showing--especially with the 31st ranked scoring offense--and with a decision looming on Daniel Jones this year, the Giants had little choice to reinforce the roster as they did.

From @EmpirePRMan: What are your thoughts about Rodarius Williams so far? I have been reading lots of positive reports on him in camp.

What's happening, Rueben? Rodarius Williams has been a very pleasant surprise this early. I must admit I thought he might get swept up in the numbers game, but he's certainly making a case to where I could see him and Madre Harper squeeze out Sam Beal and Isaac Yiadom for a roster spot.

From Scrappydoctor67: How many DB can the Giants carry?

What's up, doc? (I've been waiting a long time to write that! LOL!) Injuries will factor into the equation as to how many defensive backs they'll keep, but I think they'll go with ten defensive backs (safeties and corners). I'll try my hand at another 53-man roster projection a little later in the month.

From Tomlapp66: Does the designation make a difference for a player financially? Resign or retire?

What's good, Tom? If a player retires or decides to leave the squad, he goes on a reserve list (reserve/retired or reserve/left squad). In the case of a retirement, a team can look to recoup the signing bonus, if there was one, for full credit back on the cap. A team can also do the same for a player who left the squad, but every circumstance is different. So the short answer is that it depends on the circumstances and what the team has in cap space.

