By now, most sports fans know that sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson, who was suspended after a failed drug test, was left off the roster for the Tokyo Olympics. The 21-year-old track star was suspended after testing positive for marijuana in June of this year. The latest controversy surrounds the fact that another current Olympic athlete, U.S. Soccer Women’s National Team star Megan Rapinoe, is presently promoting a (cannabidiol) CBD-laced product that is derived from marijuana.