AP PHOTOS: Kindness, empathy highlight humanity of Olympics

At a newly founded church in Mexico dedicated to Diego Maradona, a replica of his famed No. 10 jersey and other memorabilia adorned an altar honoring the late Argentine soccer legend who died in November. An ocean away in Madrid, a bullfighter clad in an elaborately embroidered “traje de luces,” or suit of lights, held hands with a young girl in prayer inside a chapel before performing at the city’s storied Las Ventas arena. A number of images captured by AP photographers around the world in July highlighted a seemingly unlikely interplay between the world of faith and the more secular, recreational realm of sports. That included the quadrennial crown jewel of athletic competition — the Summer Olympics, held this year in Tokyo. A member of the Iranian delegation paraded during opening ceremonies in a radiant teal head covering typical of those worn for religious reasons by many Muslim women around the world. And sometimes it came with a more whimsical tone: In Miami, fans of...