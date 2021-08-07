‘Exceptional customer service’ propels top agent’s success

Today’s real estate market is similar to a fast-paced NASCAR race. Lesa Stuart with Ebby Halliday Realtors has been successfully running this race for 35 years. Consistently a Top Producing agent, she offices in Ebby Halliday’s Frisco location while specializing in the northern suburbs. She is also known as one of Castle Hills’ premier agents, selling and living within this master-planned community. As an original Castle Hills advisory board member, Stuart sold one of the first homes within the neighborhood, which now has over 4,200.