Soul Fest attracts hundreds for music, food, fun

ANDERSON — Thurman and Lisa Malone found a front-row seat under a tent Friday where they could get out of the sun and listen to a band at Warren Miller Park.

The couple have been regulars at the four-day event sponsored by the Redwood Foundation. They like it so much, they just might come back sometime over the weekend.

“We like to be there to experience Black culture,” Thurman Malone said.

They were among hundreds of people who came out as the sun went down to eat turkey legs from the Mad Griddle food truck followed by ice cream from Dapper Cat, learn business strategies at an empowerment seminar under the trees and face their fears on the carnival rides.

Lisa Malone said she liked to attend Soul Fest for the music, food and people watching. And she didn’t want the good times to end, having bought jerk chicken, rice and cabbage to eat later at home.

“I already ate my corn,” she said. “I want another corn on the cob.”

LeDeana Brown of Indianapolis-based Midwest Week Magazine, also has attended the event several times since it started six years ago at Jackson Park.

“It’s beautiful to see Black people come together and spread love and positivity and support other Black businesses,” she said. “It’s grown bigger and bigger, and it’s great to see businesses come back and how they’ve grown.”