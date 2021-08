YOKOHAMA, Japan — Eddy Alvarez had his face buried in his hands. One by one, teammates came over to pat him on the back with a few words. Alvarez looked up, crying. The United States Olympic baseball team's starting second baseman had reason to celebrate. The Americans defeated South Korea, 7-2, at Yokohama Stadium to advance to the gold medal game against Japan on Saturday night. They'll play for the top spot on the podium for the first time since taking gold in 2000.