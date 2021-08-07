Cancel
California State

Having trouble accessing your California vaccine record? This tip may help.

By David Curran
SFGate
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs proof of having a COVID-19 vaccine becomes a routine requirement to travel, work or even go to some bars and restaurants, I decided it was time to get a digital copy of my vaccine record from the California Department of Public Health. It seemed like it should be easy enough, but of course, it wasn't. I immediately ran into problems, which got resolved only after multiple frustrating attempts and, finally, a call to the CDPH for help.

