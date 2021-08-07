Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

WATCH: Atlanta Braves run winning streak to 4 by beating Washington Nationals

By Sportsnaut
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NwOkN_0bKi39q400

Adam Duvall and Freddie Freeman combined to drive in five runs and spark the Atlanta Braves to an 8-4 win over the visiting Washington Nationals on Friday and extend their winning streak to four games.

Duvall, acquired from Miami at the trade deadline, went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk and three RBIs. Since rejoining the Braves, Duvall is 5-for-24 (.208) with six RBIs in seven games.

Freeman was 3-for-4 with a walk, two runs scored and two RBIs. Third baseman Austin Riley went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and extended his streak of reaching base to a career-best 19 straight games dating to July 18.

Atlanta starter Kyle Muller pitched 4 2/3 innings and allowed three runs on two hits and two walks, with three strikeouts. But the rookie lefthander had control issues and was charged with three wild pitches.

The winning pitcher was Edgar Santana (2-0), who struck out the only batter he faced to end the fifth inning. Chris Martin, Luke Jackson and Tyler Matzek each pitched a scoreless inning. Jesse Chavez allowed a run in the ninth.

Washington starter Erick Fedde (4-8) also worked 4 2/3 innings and allowed five runs (four earned) on eight hits and one walk. He struck out three. Fedde’s career record against Atlanta dropped to 0-4.

Washington has lost five straight games.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41cT0f_0bKi39q400
Also Read:
MLB power rankings: Yankees climb, Red Sox and Giants fall after trade deadline

The Braves scored two runs in the first inning on Duvall’s single to right.

The Nationals got single runs in the third, fourth and fifth innings to grab a 3-2 lead. Tres Barrera scored the first run on a wild pitch, Carter Kieboom singled home the second run, and Fedde knocked in the go-ahead run on a sacrifice fly.

Atlanta rallied for three runs in the fifth to take a 5-3 lead. The uprising began with two outs and started when Jorge Soler reached base on catcher’s interference. Riley drove in a run on a single to center, Dansby Swanson got the next run home on an infield single, and Duvall drove in a run with a double.

The Braves added three insurance runs in the eighth on Freeman’s two-run single and Riley’s sacrifice fly.

Related: MLB games today – TV schedule, daily fantasy picks, and best bets

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

16K+
Followers
22K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jorge Soler
Person
Tyler Matzek
Person
Adam Duvall
Person
Erick Fedde
Person
Freddie Freeman
Person
Edgar Santana
Person
Dansby Swanson
Person
Tres Barrera
Person
Carter Kieboom
Person
Kyle Muller
Person
Austin Riley
Person
Rowdy Tellez
Person
Jesse Chavez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Nationals#Atlanta#Colorado Rockies#The Atlanta Braves#Yankees#Red Sox#Houston Astros#Miami Marlins Watch#San Francisco Giants
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Minnesota Twins
NewsBreak
MLB
Related
MLBwcn247.com

García 3-run HR as Brewers beat Toussaint and Braves 9-5

ATLANTA (AP) — Avisaíl García, Willy Adames and Eduardo Escobar hit home runs and the Milwaukee Brewers overcame Corbin Burnes’ worst start of the season to beat Touki Toussaint and the Atlanta Braves 9-5. García had three hits, including a three-run homer, in Milwaukee’s fourth consecutive win. Burnes gave up a season-high five runs on nine hits and two walks in four-plus innings. He allowed four runs in the first inning, matching his high total of runs allowed in a game this season. Austin Riley hit a two-run homer, only the fourth allowed by Burnes this season, to highlight the big inning.
MLBWDEF

Jorge Soler Enjoys His First Homer in a Braves Uniform as Atlanta Beats St. Louis 6-1

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Freddie Freeman and the Atlanta Braves hammered Jon Lester in his first start for the St. Louis Cardinals, scoring five runs in the first inning and cruising to a 6-1 victory. The 37-year-old Lester (3-6), acquired from Washington last week, allowed the first seven hitters to reach and did not record an out until his 27th pitch. Jorge Soler, picked up from the Kansas City Royals for pitcher Kasey Kalich last week, hit a two-run homer to start the scoring. It was his first homer for the Braves and his 14th of the season. Freeman and Austin Riley followed with singles before Dansby Swanson and Joc Pederson added run-scoring hits.
MLBsemoball.com

Albies, Duvall power Braves to 5-4 win over Nationals

ATLANTA (AP) -- Ozzie Albies and Adam Duvall each hit a two-run homer off Patrick Corbin, Max Fried pitched six strong innings and the Atlanta Braves beat the Washington Nationals 5-4 on Sunday. Albies was 3 for his last 26 when he went deep for the 18th time to make...
MLBTalking Chop

The Daily Chop: Win streak for Braves, Rehab assignments in Gwinnett, 2022 Schedule, and more

The Braves made several additions at the Trade Deadline, supplementing a roster in dire need of depth. The club has quickly enjoyed the fruits of their endeavors, with Jorge Soler and Adam Duvall each providing offensive firepower to a lineup that was scuffling. In addition, Richard Rodriguez has notched three scoreless innings for the Atlanta bullpen. Alex Anthopoulos has been a lightning rod for criticism for much of the season, but early returns on his deadline strategy have been outstanding. Soler in particular has been a revelation and has even filled in nicely in the outfield. These three plus Eddie Rosario will be keys to the stretch run for Atlanta.
MLBsportstalkatl.com

Atlanta Braves: The Anomaly Of The 2021 Win-Loss Record

Baseball can be beautifully weird at times. This Atlanta Braves win-loss record has been one of those peculiar circumstances. The Braves sit in third place and 2.5 games back of first in the NL East. However, the two teams in front of them — the Mets and Phillies — both have negative run differentials. On the other hand, Atlanta has a +54 run differential yet is 1 game below .500.
MLBchatsports.com

Braves beat Nationals 8-3 for fourth consecutive win

All year we’ve been frustrated about the Braves not doing the little things good teams do. Not taking advantage of openings. Not shutting down tight games. Not adding on late with leads. Mission accomplished tonight. The Braves scored early and late, navigating a wobble in the middle innings to down...
MLBNBC Washington

Nationals Vs. Braves Betting Odds: Can Joc Pederson Extend RBI Streak?

Prince's Props: Can Joc Pederson extend RBI streak vs. Nats? originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. * NBC Sports Washington editor Prince J. Grimes picks his favorite prop bets from today's action. Most baseball fans in the nation’s capital became aware of the Phillies’ recent climb up the NL East...
MLBTalking Chop

Charlie Morton, Braves look to extend winning streak against Nationals

The Atlanta Braves will be looking for a season-best fifth straight win Saturday night when they continue their series against the Washington Nationals. Atlanta climbed to 56-54 for the season with an 8-4 comeback win Friday night. With the win, the Braves closed to within a half game of the Mets and are one game back of the division leading Phillies.
MLBallfans.co

Braves’ offense impresses again as win streak reaches four

1. The Braves’ revamped offense did it again. Outfielder Adam Duvall’s two-RBI single put them ahead early. After they saw Washington take a 3-2 lead in the fifth, the offense went to work in the bottom of the frame. The rally started with a catcher’s interference that put slugger Jorge...
MLBtonyspicks.com

Cincinnati Reds vs Atlanta Braves 8/10/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Cincinnati Reds will play the first installment of their three-game series against the Atlanta Braves in Truist Park, Atlanta, GA, on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at 7:20 PM (EDT). After a 3-2 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday, Cincinnati is now at 61-51. Cincinnati’s Tyler Mahle recorded ten strikeouts on the mound as the Reds defeated Pittsburgh in a four-game series and now claimed five in a row. The Reds sit 5 matches behind first-place Milwaukee in the National League Central.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Ozzie Albies, Adam Duvall hit homers as Braves beat Nationals

Ozzie Albies and Adam Duvall hit two-out, two-run homers to lead the Atlanta Braves to a 5-4 win against the visiting Washington Nationals in the rubber game of their three-game series on Sunday afternoon. Braves left-hander Max Fried (9-7) allowed one run and seven hits in six innings. He struck...
MLBfederalbaseball.com

Washington Nationals’ Patrick Corbin and the third time through the lineup + more...

Washington Nationals’ left-hander Patrick Corbin started Sunday’s game against the Braves in Atlanta’s Truist Park with a .264/.351/.454 line against the first time through the lineup in 2021, a similar .267/.305/.460 line the second time through, but then a brutal .339/.381/.651 line against the third time he faces opposing hitters in a start.
MLBFanSided

Atlanta Braves: Two Turnarounds Have Solidified The Rotation

It is safe to say that as of late, the Atlanta Braves have been playing much better. Of course, the influx of talent at the trade deadline has been a huge win. Even with the new players adding a large amount of the to the team, the new acquisitions have not been the only reason why the Atlanta Braves seem to have turned a corner.

Comments / 0

Community Policy