WATCH: Nelson Cruz drives in 5 as Tampa Bay Rays come back to beat Baltimore Orioles

Nelson Cruz’s three-run homer tied the game in the sixth inning and his two-run double scored the go-ahead runs in a five-run eighth as the visiting Tampa Bay Rays rallied past the Baltimore Orioles 10-6 on Friday night.

Mike Zunino singled off Paul Fry (4-4) to open the eighth, and Kevin Kiermaier and Jordan Luplow walked to load the bases. Dillon Tate replaced Fry, and Cruz greeted Tate with a two-run double to left to make it 7-5.

Wander Franco followed with a two-run single, and Manuel Margot, who had three hits, added an RBI single.

Drew Rasmussen (1-1) pitched 2 1/3 innings for the win, allowing one run on five hits.

Pedro Severino had three hits and a solo home run, and Austin Hays also homered for the Orioles, who have lost three straight.

Cedric Mullins led off the Baltimore first with a single, extending his hitting streak to 14 games. Mullins stole second and scored on Ryan Mountcastle’s single to left.

Mountcastle was out stealing second and was tagged on his head. He stayed in the game but left in the third inning, and the Orioles announced he was being evaluated per concussion protocols.

Margot singled leading off the Rays’ second, and Zunino doubled him to third. Kiermaier hit a grounder between first and the mound. Mountcastle fielded it but starter John Means, who was racing to cover first, failed to catch the throw and both runners scored.

Severino’s homer tied it 2-2 in the bottom half of the inning, and back-to-back doubles by Maikel Franco and Richie Martin gave Baltimore a 3-2 lead.

Hays increased the Orioles’ lead to 4-2 when he led off the third with a shot to left center for his 12th homer of the season.

The Orioles made it 5-2 in the fifth when Trey Mancini doubled, and Jorge Mateo, who came on for Mountcastle, tripled to center.

The Rays tied it against reliever Conner Greene in the sixth. Kiermaier walked with one out, Luplow singled, and Cruz homered to left center on a 1-0 fastball to make it 5-5.

Means left with the lead after allowing two runs, one earned, on eight hits over five innings. He walked one and struck out five.

Tampa Bay starter Ryan Yarbrough gave up five runs on nine hits in five innings. He struck out four and did not walk a batter.

–Field Level Media

