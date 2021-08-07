WATCH: C.J. Cron cracks two homers as Colorado Rockies maul Miami Marlins

C.J. Cron hit two homers, drove in four runs and scored four times, Charlie Blackmon, Elias Diaz and Ryan McMahon also went deep, and the Colorado Rockies beat the Miami Marlins 14-2 in Denver on Friday night.

Sam Hilliard had three hits while Cron, Diaz, Blackmon, Brendan Rodgers and Trevor Story had two hits each for the Rockies.

Miguel Rojas homered for the Marlins.

Cron gave Colorado the lead with a second-inning leadoff home run, and Story’s RBI groundout in the third made it 2-0. The Rockies then exploded in the fourth against Miami starter Sandy Alcantara.

Cron was hit by a pitch, Diaz singled and Hilliard made it 3-0 with a double. Alcantara got the next two batters to ground out, with Raimel Tapia driving in a run.

Rodgers singled and Blackmon followed with his seventh home run. Story doubled, McMahon walked and Cron hit a ball to the concourse in left to that went 456 feet and made it 10-0 and chase Alcantara.

It was his 16th homer of the season.

Alcantara (6-1) allowed 10 runs on 10 hits, including three home runs, in 3 2/3 innings. He walked two and struck out one.

Steven Okert took over, and Diaz greeted him with a 439-foot blast to score the final run of the inning, his 13th homer of the season.

The nine runs were the most in an inning by the Rockies since they scored 13 in the fifth at San Francisco on May 5, 2016.

Colorado starter German Marquez (10-8) didn’t allow a hit until Bryan De La Cruz doubled with one out in the fifth. Marquez pitched six shutout innings, giving up two hits and a walk while striking out seven.

With Marquez out of the game, the Marlins finally broke through in the seventh. Joe Panik drew a leadoff walk, moved to third on Sandy Leon’s two-out single and scored on Magneuris Sierra’s infield single.

Rojas led off the eighth inning with his sixth home run. McMahon had a two-run shot off Leon in the bottom of the inning, his 18th, and Yonathan Daza added an RBI single with the Marlins’ backup catcher on the mound.

–Field Level Media

