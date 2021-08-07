Cancel
WATCH: Rowdy Tellez, Milwaukee Brewers get walk-off win over San Francisco Giants

Rowdy Tellez delivered a walk-off single in the 10th inning to give the host Milwaukee Brewers a 2-1 victory over the San Francisco Giants on Friday in the opener of a three-game series between division leaders.

Giants left-hander Jarlin Garcia (3-3) came on in the 10th with Avisail Garcia starting at second base. Tellez led off and lined a 1-2 pitch the opposite way to left to score Garcia.

Milwaukee maintained its seven-game lead in the N.L. Central. San Francisco, which has the best record in the National League, began the night with a four-game lead in the West over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Left-hander Brent Suter (11-5) relieved to start the top of the 10th inning for Milwaukee with Alex Dickerson the runner at second. Suter retired three right-handed pinch-hitters in a row.

The early going was a pitching duel between Milwaukee’s Corbin Burnes and Logan Webb.

Burnes allowed one run — a homer in the sixth to Brandon Belt — on four hits in seven innings. He struck out five and walked one. Webb allowed one run — a homer in the second to Avisail Garcia — on three hits in six innings, striking out nine and walking one.

After being blanked on one hit through 5 1/3 innings, the Giants drew even at 1-1 when Belt — activated off the injured list Thursday — jerked an 0-1 pitch over the wall in right for his 12th homer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dvmD2_0bKi33Xi00
MLB playoffs: 2021 postseason picture, format and schedule

San Francisco threatened to add on, but Burnes worked out of it. Buster Posey singled and was forced at second when Brandon Crawford reached on a fielder’s choice. Kris Bryant legged out an infield single, with Crawford continuing on to third when Eduardo Escobar’s throw from deep behind the bag at third bounced past first baseman Rowdy Tellez.

Bryant stole second, but Burnes got Mike Yastrzemski on an inning-ending ground out to second.

Avisail Garcia staked the Brewers to a 1-0 lead with his 19th homer, a 387-foot shot to left-center with one out in the second.

Tellez just missed going back-to-back when he followed with a double off the wall in left-center. Tyrone Taylor then walked, but Webb retired the next two hitters.

–Field Level Media

