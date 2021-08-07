WATCH: New York Yankees rally twice, edge Seattle Mariners in 11 innings

Cancel
Brett Gardner hit a walk-off single with two outs in the 11th inning as the New York Yankees again rallied late for a 3-2 victory over the visiting Seattle Mariners on Friday night.

The Yankees had runners on first and second with one out after Seattle opted to intentionally walk Rougned Odor. Kyle Higashioka nearly won it when he fouled a pitch down the left field line that just missed being a game-winning homer.

After Higashioka struck out, Gardner hit an 2-2 fastball from Keynan Middleton (0-2) up the middle to easily score the decisive run.

Albert Abreu (1-0), New York’s ninth pitcher, pitched a scoreless 11th and earned the win when Gardner ended the four-hour, 16 minute marathon between American League wild-card contenders.

Giancarlo Stanton hit a game-tying single with two outs in the bottom of the 10th off Erik Swanson after J.P. Crawford gave Seattle a 2-1 lead with an RBI single off Chad Green in the top half.

A night after New York’s Joey Gallo hit a go-ahead three-run homer off Seattle’s Paul Sewald in the seventh inning, the Yankees won their fourth straight and improved to 9-2 since dropping three of four at Boston two weekends ago.

The Yankees tied the Friday game on Aaron Judge’s eighth-inning, bases-loaded sacrifice fly after Diego Castillo walked two and plunked Anthony Rizzo on the leg. New York was unable to get the lead as Stanton bounced into a double play.

Before scratching out their eighth walk-off win, the Yankees mustered little off Marco Gonzales. The Seattle left-hander yielded just three hits in 6 2/3 scoreless innings. He struck out five, walked two and threw a season-high 108 pitches.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41cT0f_0bKi31mG00
Abraham Toro hit an RBI single in the sixth for the Mariners, who dropped to 23-12 in one-run games and 3-5 on a 10-game road trip. It was Seattle’s third walk-off loss on the trip.

With Jordan Montgomery on the COVID-19 injured list and unable to make his scheduled start, the Yankees pieced it together with a bullpen game.

Wandy Peralta served as the opener and allowed two hits in 1 2/3 shutout innings. It was his first major league start after 242 relief appearances.

–Field Level Media

