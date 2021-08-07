The best internet service providers in Los Angeles

Residents of Los Angeles enjoy a vast array of internet options, more than what's typically available in rural areas of America. Angelenos have access to broadband, fiber optic cable, and generally some of the highest-performing internet around as well as a bounty of provider options. Whether you want to use your internet to stream shows, work from home, connect using video chat or all of the above, there is a standout provider in LA to meet your needs. We've rounded up the best internet providers in Los Angeles in a few important categories to help you narrow the field.