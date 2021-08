If she has her way, Bradenton's Nelly Korda will bring home an Olympic gold medal to the area in a few days. And like the old Burger King commercial, the 23-year-old Bradenton resident is having it her way through two rounds of the women’s golf portion of the Tokyo Olympics. After a second-round score of nine-under 62 at the Kasumigaseki Country Club, the daughter of former pro tennis player Petr Korda carded nine birdies and an eagle, to open up a four-stroke lead over Denmark’s Nanna Koerstz Madsen with two rounds to go.