Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Locarno StepIn: 5 Takeaways on Envisaging a Healthier Workplace in the Film Industry

By Nick Vivarelli
Posted by 
Variety
Variety
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JVLl4_0bKi2VtM00

The Locarno Film Festival ’s annual StepIN think tank dedicated to pressing issues faced by the independent film community saw a select group of mostly European industry executives thrash out some of the root causes that can make the film industry a toxic environment to work in and discuss ideas for positive practices that can hopefully prompt some change.

“The film industry is a particularly demanding environment, obsessed with success and dominated by external and internal pressures, dynamics of power, constant risk and financial instability,” said StepIn project manager Marcello Paolillo in his welcome speech.

“Inevitably, all of these elements have an impact on the mental health of its workers — which, paradoxically, also  risks compromising their performance, and blocking their creativity, in an industry that thrives on it,” he noted.

Both Paolillo and introductory speaker Diego Hangartner, who is coach and founding director of the Zurich-based Institute of Mental Balance and Universal Ethics, cited an alarming survey commissioned by the U.K. Film and TV Charity, released in February 2020, just before global lockdown. It found British film industry professionals to be twice as likely to experience anxiety compared with the national average. More significantly, the survey said that that over half of them have considered taking their own life, and one in 10 have attempted to do so. More such studies conducted in other countries would help boost awareness about what was agreed is likely to be an analogous level of toxicity in the film and TV industries in other countries.

Hangartner got the ball rolling by focussing on change from within. He provided a scientific understanding of how the brain works and in particular how it reacts to aggression. “What usually happens is that when you are being triggered to be in fear mode, then a lot of areas in your brain and in your mind freeze up and become no longer accessible,” he said.

A discussion with three keynote speakers, led by U.S. producer Gale Anne Hurd — who has shattered gender barriers in the U.S. industry while shepherding some of the most iconic genre works in film and TV history, including “The Terminator,” “Aliens,” and “The Walking Dead” — then examined some of the biggest challenges to changing the culture behind frequent abuse in an industry that attracts a lot of narcissists and widespread abuse.

Allison Hironaka, who is an L.A.-based agent in CAA’s Media Finance Department, talked about some meaningful change happening in contracts and negotiations in terms of both parity in pay and protection against unhealthy work conditions. And Berlin-based psychologist and mental health consultant Katherine Dennis Gonzalez, an expert on solution-focused therapies pointed out that in some parts of Europe, such as the Nordics, there is an increasing correlation between companies being socially and financially sustainable.

Here are some takeaways:

The COVID Crisis is an Opportunity for Change

“We surely do not want to go back to the old normal. We need a fresh start,” said producer Laurence Lascary, who is co-president of France’s Le Collectif 50/50 while presenting a summary of what was discussed. “We are looking for a systemic change and we are all accountable for it.”

It’s Fear of Retribution That Makes the Film Industry Toxic

It was fear of retribution that allowed Harvey Weinstein to get away with his sexual assaults and kept a lid for so long on disclosure of Scott Rudin’s abusive behavior towards his staff, said Gale Anne Hurd who in April contacted the Producers Guild of America and urged them to take a stand on Rudin. “In the U.S. industry there is an extremely toxic work environment and verbal abuse is not illegal,” she noted, adding that “the laws need to change.” Hurd also pointed out that in the U.S. a lot of times people don’t know what kind of behavior on the workplace is legal based on the local jurisdiction. She gave a concrete example of a measure to make for a healthier workplace that she has put in place on the “Walking Dead” sets where there is an anonymous hotline to report sexual harassment. And also mentioned on-set intimacy coordinators and transgender consultants as steps forward.

Unions Are Important

Allison Gardner, CEO of Glasgow Film, said discussions during the closed-door round table that followed the keynotes about toxic film industry workplace situations involved “pay uncertainty; gender inequalities for huge sectors of our communities; ageism” and “support for our free-lancers” and noted that “strong unions can gain that support.” Hironaka pointed out that within contracts that CAA is stipulating these days “t here’s more expectation for a safe workplace, not just for talent, but for everyone involved in production.”

“The hope is that the unions on the side of the production and crew can help that,” Hironaka added. “And the agents on the part of talent can help protect them, but obviously they have the help of the unions as well.” Meanwhile in the U.S. “there is very meaningful change happening in contracts and negotiations in terms of both parity in pay —expectations in terms of what the top-line business terms of the contract look like — as well as [workplace] protections.”

New Role Models

“Bridgerton” producer Shonda Rhimes and director/producer Ava DuVernay (“Selma”), who supports the work of people of color and women through her non-profit film collective Array, are the new role models. But the industry “should also keep in mind that below the line crew members can be role models as well,” said Lascary.

Streamers Can Help Move the Needle When it Comes to Diversity in Storytelling

“One of the most important things that I am excited to be a part of and that I think we should all push forward is this incredible new type of project that is coming out,” said Hironaka referring to projects from streaming services and studios that “have led the way to show that [having] more diverse actors –– and having a wider group of representation on all sides of the production –– has led to providing entertainment that speaks to a particular audience but also speaks to a wider audience.”

“When you look at ‘Lupin,’ which has been so successful and Omar Sy –– incredibly successful in France and now known globally –– does that open the door for the next person?,” she asked.

“The streamers have been doing incredible work in local territories, picking up films and TV shows representing underrepresented communities –– from a really local piece to something that’s global,” she noted. “I hope that we can use that as a part of the independent film model, so it’s not entirely with a few global streamers, but that we can actually expand that proven interest out into the larger film ecosystem.”

Industry participants at StepIn’s ninth edition included Susan Wendt, who is TrustNordisk managing director; Carlo Chatrian, current Berlin Film Festival artistic director and formerly Locarno chief; European Film Market director Dennis Ruh; Jing Xu, festival manager of Chinese sales, distribution and production firm Rediance; Susan Newman-Baudais, who heads Eurimages’ co-production program; Fatima Djoumer, Europa Cinema head of international relations; and Mathieu Fournet CNC director of European and international affairs.

Comments / 0

Variety

Variety

27K+
Followers
36K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ava Duvernay
Person
Harvey Weinstein
Person
Scott Rudin
Person
Shonda Rhimes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Locarno#Envisaging#European#Universal Ethics#British#Caa#Media Finance Department#Nordics#The Covid Crisis#Le Collectif 50 50#Glasgow Film
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Ethics
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
Tuckerton, NJVariety

‘My 600-lb Life’ Star Gina Marie Krasley Dies at 30

Gina Marie Krasley, known for a 2020 episode of the TLC reality show “My 600-lb Life,” died on Sunday at home in Tuckerton, N.J., surrounded by family, according to her obituary. She was 30. In her Season 8 episode of “My 600-lb Life,” Krasley revealed that her struggles with weight...
TV & VideosVariety

Variety’s ‘The Take’: New ‘Jeopardy’ Host Causes Social Media Stir, as Matt Damon and DaBaby Come Under Fire

Controversies rocked Hollywood this week, as Oscar winner Matt Damon apologizes for an F-slur, and rapper DaBaby faces severe fallout for demeaning and false comments about the LGBTQ community. Meanwhile, “The Bachelor” makes progress towards more diversity, and so do the Grammys. COVID-19 cases continue to spike, but “Suicide Squad” is here, in hopes of a big box office turn during the pandemic’s tough time in the movie biz. And news of the “Jeopardy!” host frontrunner creates an absolute social media firestorm.
MusicVariety

Carole King Tells Jennifer Hudson About the Night Aretha Franklin Brought Down the Kennedy Center Honors House

Carole King and Gerry Goffin wrote “(You Make Me Feel Like a) Natural Woman” for Aretha Franklin in 1967. In 2015, Franklin gave King a gift back, by singing “Natural Woman” for her when she was being celebrated at the Kennedy Center Honors. The songwriter’s visible reaction, capture on video alongside fellow attendee Barack Obama’s, was almost as priceless as the Queen of Soul’s performance itself.
Moviesaustinnews.net

Covid-19 crisis hits India's booming film industry hard

The pandemic has cast a huge shadow on India's flourishing movie business with shutdowns impacting box office revenues and the outlook looking grim for the industry. India's film industry, which is the world's largest in terms of the number of films produced and second largest after Hollywood in terms of its global reach is increasingly on edge since the first Covid-19 lockdown in March last year.
MoviesRaindance

Post-Pandemic Changes Continue in the Film Industry

The world was changing before the 2020 pandemic and the pandemic accelerated the changes. This is true of virtually every industry and aspect of society, but it is particularly true in regard to the film industry. Most industry watchers will point out that streaming services had been making real incursions into the number of theatergoers in the days leading up to the time when Covid-19 shuttered public venues throughout the world. This seemed to be the perfect storm for sinking theaters and boosting streaming services. As the film industry began to emerge from pandemic protocols, however, there were several changes around the industry and not all of them were as expected. Here is a sample of some of the major shifts and trends that can be seen today among movie makers.
Moviessoundsandcolours.com

The Latin American Film Industry in 2021

The Latin American Film industry can certainly hold its own alongside the US, China and India. Find out what the state of film-making is like these days. Encompassing mainly Argentina, Brazil and Mexico, the South American film industry, more often referred to as Latin American cinema, has enjoyed a long and prosperous journey. The past few decades have really seen a boom in the Latin American film industry, not just pertaining to quality or a wider distribution in terms of a global audience, but also with regards to fiscal incentives that some of the countries offer, thus making Latin America an appealing destination to international film makers. The South American continent plays host to a slew of industry events, film festivals and film markets.
MoviesNew Haven Register

New Locarno Film Festival Chief Giona A. Nazzaro Talks 'Audience-Friendly' Vision

New Locarno Film Festival artistic director Giona A. Nazzaro, who is the former head of the Venice Film Festival’s Critics’ Week, is starting to put his stamp on the Swiss fest dedicated to indie cinema with a lineup comprising comedies and genre films alongside more straightforward auteur cinema, driven by a desire to make the selection “more audience friendly,” as he puts it. Nazzaro spoke to Variety about some of the choices that reflect this new course. Excerpts.
MoviesLaredo Morning Times

Locarno Industry Academy Reaches Out to South Asia Talent

In a bid to further expand its international network of young talent to South Asia, Locarno Pro, the industry section of the Locarno Film Festival, has launched an unprecedented partnership between the South Asia – Locarno Industry Academy and NFDC Film Bazaar. Aimed at young professionals active in sales, cinema...
EntertainmentPosted by
Variety

Starlight Joins With Beijing Film Academy to Launch Training and Development Partnership (EXCLUSIVE)

Hollywood financier Starlight Cultural Entertainment and its talent development offshoot Stars Collective have established a partnership with the Beijing Film Academy. It will focus on the incubation, development, packaging, financing, production and distribution of content for a global audience. It will also deliver specialized training in new and emerging areas of the entertainment ecosystem. The partnership is headed by Starlight’s Peter Luo and Li Weike, president of the BFA’s educational institute BFA Century Group. It is a close parallel to the Stars Collective program that Luo established under Starlight, and which currently supports over 100 emerging filmmakers and actors around the world. Among...
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Locarno-Bound ‘Luzifer,’ Produced by Ulrich Seidl, Picked Up By Film Republic (EXCLUSIVE)

London-based sales agency Film Republic has picked up Peter Brunner’s “Luzifer,” which will feature next week in competition at the Locarno Film Festival. The film stars Franz Rogowski, who toplined Terrence Malick’s “A Hidden Life,” and is produced by Austrian auteur Ulrich Seidl. In “Luzifer,” which is based on the reimagining of a true story, Rogowski plays Johannes, an innocent, Kaspar Hauser-like man with the heart of a child, who lives secluded in an alpine hut together with his eagle and his devout mother. Daily life in this isolated world is governed by prayer and ritual. But suddenly, modern objects and...
MoviesScreendaily

IFC Films acquires Hany Abu-Assad’s Toronto world premiere ‘Huda’s Salon’

IFC Films has picked up North American rights from Memento International to Hany Abu-Assad’s upcoming Toronto world premiere Huda’s Salon. The filmmaker’s (Paradise Now, The Mountain Between Us) latest feature follows Reem, a young mother married to a jealous man, who goes to Huda’s salon in Bethlehem for a haircut and an attentive ear.
Petaluma, CAPetaluma 360

Petaluma cheerleader lands job in film industry

For decades, Hollywood has been a male-dominated world that usually takes years of blood, sweat, and tears to break into, especially for women. Set production assistant Lily Oehm, a native Petaluman and set production assistant, has cut a different path into the exclusive club — a club she’d never really considered joining until she was already in.
MoviesScreendaily

Sarajevo 2021 creates 'gender equality' award for female directors

Thirteen debut features directed by women will be eligible for a new award at this month’s Sarajevo Film Festival (August 13-20). The festival is debuting the ‘Special Award for Promoting Gender Equality’, which is open to all directorial debuts directed by women playing at the festival, across all sections. Titles...
Hulbert, OKcherokeephoenix.org

From Hulbert to Hollywood, film industry Cherokees give back

HULBERT – A veteran stuntman from California has embarked on a quest to help Native youth break into a film industry that he’s immersed himself in for the past 30 years. “The business gave me my career. It really did,” Cherokee Nation citizen Blake Pocquette, 52, said. “So whenever I look back on it, it’s like I want to now give back to the youth. So I’ve kind of put my career to the side for the kids because this is something that has been a passion project of mine. I’m excited to bring the opportunity to the kids here. That’s what fuels me.”
MoviesScreendaily

‘Beckett’: Locarno Review

Locarno opens with a chase across the Piazza Grande, courtesy of Netflix and John David Washington. Dir. Ferdinando Cito Filomarino. Italy/Greece/US, 2021.108 mins. In previous years, an opening film at Locarno named Beckett would have centred around a priest or a poet, but the festival returns after a year online and under new artistic direction with a ‘running man’ political thriller from Netflix, named after its unlikely protagonist, played by John David Washington.

Comments / 0

Community Policy