Canadian record holder Matt Hughes had an excellent race in the final of the 3,000m steeplechase, finishing sixth, with a time of 8:16.03 – one spot ahead of Ryuji Miura, who briefly led, and who ran a Japanese national record in qualification, and the best position a Canadian has ever finished in this event. Kenya has dominated this event since 1980, but today it was the tall steepler, Soufiane El Bakkali, who won the gold medal in 8:08.90, the first time a Moroccan has ever won this event. Lamecha Girma of Ethiopia took silver in 8:10.38 (as he did in Doha two years ago), and Benjamin Kigen of Kenya won the bronze in 8:11.45.