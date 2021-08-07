Cancel
Oswego, NY

Oswego Tully’s On Track Despite Lack of Construction

By Matt Watling
Oswego County Today
 5 days ago
OSWEGO – Since Mayor Billy Barlow announced Tully’s Good Times Family Restaurant and Bar was coming to Oswego, there have been no visual changes made to the building at 196 W. Bridge St. And while Oswego residents are anxiously waiting for the good times, Barlow said the construction plan has not changed since April.

