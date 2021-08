PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Freeport Bulldogs are now halfway throughs the first week of fall practice. And the numbers seem pretty good. Coach Steve Arntz leading the Bulldogs for a 5th season now. The team coming off a 5-4 season, that included a playoff win. They lose just a handful of seniors, and return the starting quarterback in Ashton Nunes, who threw for nearly two-thousand yards as a freshman. The Bulldogs in fact saw a lot of playing time from underclassmen like that. And coach Arntz seeing another wave of youngsters coming into the program in the off season. He says they are 60 strong for both the varsity and JV. Very good numbers for a 1A program!