The 15 Most Memorable Lip Syncs In RuPaul's Drag Race Herstory

Some people watch Drag Race for the fashion, some watch it for the jokes, and some watch it for the shady drama. But no matter what you’re tuning in for, the lip sync at the end of each episode is always the best part. For many queens, performance is not only their passion; it’s also the most lucrative element of their work, so it’s no wonder that even if they had a down week, queens will come to life in a lip sync. After being on the air for over a decade, Drag Race has given fans tons of iconic lip syncs, but the most memorable lip syncs in RuPaul’s Drag Race herstory have that extra something-something to take them to the next level.