Bronx, NY

Affordable Housing Lottery Launches for 283 Units at 1755 Watson Avenue in Soundview, The Bronx

By Vanessa Londono
New York YIMBY |
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe affordable housing lottery has launched for 1755 Watson Avenue, a nine-story mixed-use building in Soundview, The Bronx. Designed by Aufgang Architects and developed by Azimuth Development Group, the structure yields 312,880 square feet for 326 residences, amenities, parking, ground-floor retail, and space for the Bronx Pentecostal Deliverance center. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 283 units for residents at 30 to 100 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $15,052 to $148,000.

www.newyorkyimby.com

Comments / 0

