Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Home & Garden

Making Your Driveway Look Good & Last Longer

By Jenni Barnett
parksathome.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCurb appeal is likely part of what first drew you to your home, so it makes sense to keep your property’s exterior at least as beautiful as it was then. A damaged and neglected driveway would naturally detract from the overall impression one would get upon arriving at your home. Today, we’re sharing the best ways to help your driveway look good and last longer than you might have hoped. By following the tips below, your valuable driveway will be the envy of your block in the coming years.

www.parksathome.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advertising#Driveways#Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Google
Related
Home & GardenLifehacker

The Easiest Way to Clean Gunk Out of Your Sliding Door Track

If you’ve got a sliding door in your home, you’re probably familiar with the dirt and grime that has a tendency to gunk up the track. Cleaning that track might not be a regular priority, but when it starts slowing down the door (or causing it to stick altogether), it’s time to tackle the job. Luckily, it’s a fairly easy task—here’s what you’ll need to do.
University, FLmor-tv.com

How to get rid of annoying flies inside and outside of your house

Spotting a random fly in your home is pretty normal. But when you suddenly start seeing the buzzing pests everywhere, it’s time to take action. Technically, flies can breed inside your home, but the odds are pretty high that they’re coming in from the outside, says entomologist Dr. Roberto M. Pereira, an insect research scientist with the University of Florida. Most commonly, flies will make their way in through torn window screens and open doors, and they love to linger around mulch piles (which they breed in) or garbage cans stored near points of entry.
Home & GardenABC 4

Get rid of dirty carpets once and for all

As you know carpets in the home or office can come under a lot of wear and tear, especially if you have kids. Carpets that don’t receive regular professional carpet cleaning can ultimately end up in a bad state and also void the manufacturer warranty. With regular cleaning, carpets can retain that new look, feel, and smell of a new carpet for longer. One company has redefined what cleaning a carpet looks like.
Home & Gardenamericastestkitchen.com

This 10-Minute Cleaning Routine Makes a Kitchen Look 10 Times Cleaner

Kitchen need a cleaning? Focus on the busiest place in the kitchen. (Hint: It’s not the stovetop.) Kitchens get dirty. When we talk about cleaning it up, most people talk about the stovetop or the countertops. But those aren’t always the right places to focus. You should clean your kitchen...
Home & Gardentheloon.com

How to Get the Smell of Smoke Out of Your House

The Lakes Area is smoky. Why? You can blame Canadian wildfires. The smoke isn’t all bad. It has made for some beautiful images like the one below, shared on Facebook by Ryan Windisch. There is one major downside: the smell. I would assume that you didn’t plan on having your...
Home & GardenPosted by
FIRST For Women

Why You Should Clean Your Window and Sliding Door Tracks With This Easy 2-Ingredient Solution

How often do you clean your window and sliding door tracks? If you’re like most people, you probably wipe down the glass on your windows and doors and mop the floor around them, but those tracks most likely sit there untouched. However, they can actually bring a lot of dirt and debris into your home if you don’t start incorporating them into your regular upkeep routine. Luckily, there’s an incredibly easy two-ingredient fix to make them shine like new.
Home & Gardenkevinszabojrplumbing.net

Five Tips for Cleaning Your Driveway

Your driveway. It might not be something you think about constantly, but it does a lot more than just provide space for parked cars, or a path to your garage. It’s literally your own personal road, leading to your home. Along with your yard, it’s likely the first thing people will notice about your house. And that means it’s essential to maintaining your curb appeal.
Home & Gardensouthfloridareporter.com

Preparing Your Property Before The House Cleaner Arrives

Whether your property is large or small, every home or property owner needs a professional home cleaning service from time to time. However, due to our busy schedules, it is often impossible to maintain the level of cleanliness required. The best way to deal with the hassle is to hire...
Home & Gardenmaids.com

How to Clean a Popcorn Ceiling

Homes can come with many types of ceiling finishes, from smooth to textured. Each finish has its advantages and disadvantages, like acoustics, looks, and even how they reflect interior lighting. But all ceiling finishes have one thing in common—they get dirty and dusty, and popcorn ceilings may be the worst.
Home & GardenBHG

How to Clean Porch Screens for Spotless Views

A screen porch lets you enjoy fresh air and the soothing sounds of nature without the bugs, rain, and falling leaves that sometimes accompany being outdoors. Porch screens act as a filter to keep insects, pollen, and lawn debris out, but they also trap a lot of buildup over time. Keeping screens clean is key to getting the most enjoyment out of your enclosed porch—and preventing caked-on grime or mold that can be difficult to remove. Learning how to clean porch screens starts with your vacuum, but you'll likely need to break out the garden hose and some soapy water if your screens are especially dirty. Plan to give your porch screens a good deep-cleaning at the beginning and end of the outdoor season (typically in the spring and fall) and spot-clean as needed. You might also want to clean the rest of your outdoor spaces while you're at it.
Home & Gardenlegacy-sc.com

Is it time to replace your windows?

From humans to rocks, everything ages. The average life expectancy for a water heater, for instance is between 8 and 12 years, according to the experts at Lowe’s. Fortunately, the windows in our homes have a much longer life span–up to 20 years, depending on how they’re maintained, what they’re made of and weather, among other factors.
Interior Designecollegetimes.com

11 Things you need in your first apartment

Moving into your first apartment is a huge rite of passage for any young adult. Making sure that you have all the essentials is also important to starting this next chapter of your life. Here are 11 things you might not realize you’ll need in your first apartment. 11. SWIFFER/MOP.
Home & Gardenamazinginteriordesign.com

How to Properly Maintain Your Roof

The first line of defense for your property is the roof. It shields your home from external elements like extreme weather conditions and rubble. Apart from just protecting you and your family, roofs can be said to provide shelters. That’s entirely correct because can it really be called a house without a roof? For this reason, your roof needs proper maintenance to continually keep you safe and ensure its functionality is intact.
LifestyleReal Simple

These Scrub Brushes Can Tackle Anything Stuck on Your Pots and Pans—and Look Great While Doing It

Some of us would rather scrub the toilets, do every bit of laundry, and take out the trash—twice—than do the dishes. But unfortunately, the distaste you may have for gross stuck-on food and grimy sponges won't make those pots and pans sitting in the sink disappear. To make tackling piles of dishes more bearable (and much easier), it's time to trade in your sponges for a set of sturdy, eco-friendly brushes.
Home & Gardenluxurylandscape.com

Avoid These Things That Damage Your Driveway

If you have a concrete driveway, there are many things that can damage it. Unfortunately, a damaged driveway reduces your home’s value and curb appeal. If you already have a damaged driveway, Luxury Landscape Supply advises that it may be time to consider replacing it. Rather than installing another concrete driveway that is easily damaged, opt for more durable stone or decorative gravel. Not only do these things stand up to the issues discussed below better, but they also beautify your outdoor space.

Comments / 0

Community Policy