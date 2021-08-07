WATCH NOW: Today's events for Saturday, Aug. 7

It's Sandcastle Day, so get busy building your (temporary) dream house at one of our area beaches. Be careful when the tide comes in!. The 1992 movie “A League of Their Own” will be shown tonight at Simmons Field, 7817 Sheridan Road. The film tells a fictionalized story based on the real-life All-American Girls Professional Baseball League. (Can you believe it’s been almost 30 years since Tom Hanks told everyone “There’s no crying in baseball”?) Gates open at 6:35 p.m. for the 7 p.m. movie. Admission is free. Limited concessions (including beer) will be sold. Note: No seats with backs allowed.