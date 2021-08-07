What Does High or Low Mileage Really Mean for Your Car?

There are many factors that determine how much your car is worth, and they are similar to the factors that we take into consideration when we are purchasing cars brand new, also. How many miles a car is designed or expected to last, for example, is one major concern that many buyers, both on the new and used car market, focus on. How expensive maintenance and repairs are ties in with this idea, as we want to know that we can afford to cover any potential issues that arise and can keep the vehicle in good, running condition for as long as possible. What is considered high or low mileage for a vehicle can vary greatly depending on several factors, and it isn’t as black-and-white as some people may initially think.