Niles, MI

Greta Darlene (Olson) Hoisington

WSJM
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreta Darlene Hoisington, age 89, passed away peacefully August 3, 2021, in Jacksonville, Florida, where she lived with her daughter Lori and son-in-law Chico. Greta was born in St. Cloud, MN, to Arthur Benjamin and Eva Lenora (Wescott) Olson, and lived her early years in Clearwater, MN. Greta told many stories about her beloved Clearwater, and of her great grandmother, great Aunt Blanche Bowles, and great Grandpa Cotton. One of her favorite childhood pastimes was tagging along to work with her Daddy, an engineer at the theatre.

