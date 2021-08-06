Loretta Margaret Teske

Loretta Margaret (Kesterke) Teske, 99, of Niles, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on Aug. 3, 2021. She was born April 1, 1922, in Baroda, the daughter of Elmer and Martha (Hermann) Kesterke. She married Theodore Teske on May 12, 1944, at St. John’s Evangelical Church in Niles. Loretta’s hobbies were gardening, crocheting and knitting. She was a homemaker and also worked for a number of years as a nurse’s aide at Berrien General Hospital.