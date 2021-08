Aniya Ka’Miya Marie Peterson, 4 months old of Benton Harbor departed this life July 25, 2021. Aniya and her twin sister, Ariana was born March 10, 2021, at Spectrum Health Lakeland, St. Joseph, MI. Although Aniya lived a very short life, she was a gift from God that brought love to our hearts and a smile on our faces. Aniya’s life will forever be cherished by her mother, Kabrina James, father, Antwan Peterson Sr.; her five sisters, (her twin) Ariana Peterson, Antajah Peterson, Kymani Clarke, Aaliyah Peterson, Karielle James; three brothers, Khalin Peterson, Antwan Peterson Jr., and Ayden Peterson; her grandparents, Aletha (Otis) Buford, Sabrina Marshall, and Reginald James Sr.; five aunts, Lataricka Robinson, Kyra Strange, Aaleyah James, Faith Campbell, and Tyashai James; five uncles, Reginald James Jr., Andrew Dungey III, Johathan James, Anthony Atkinson, and Carl (Michele) Banks and a host of relatives and friends of the family.