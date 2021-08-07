Deputies Escort Little Girl to First Day of Kindergarten after Her Veteran Father Dies

Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) deputies honored a fallen Marine officer’s daughter by escorting her on the first day of kindergarten in a patrol mobile.

Julianna Kinnard, daughter of Marine veteran and detention officer Joshua Kinnard, stepped off an MCSO patrol mobile as she headed to school.

The young lady was immediately handed a yellow rose, and as she walked forward, a squad of officers stood in place on each side of the pavement, creating an aisle to her school.

ESCORT TO SCHOOL

Julianna received more roses from each deputy, as well as their good wishes for her milestone. The deceased veteran’s wife, Maggie Kinnard, shared:

“This is one of the biggest ones for her, is the start of her education.”

When Joshua passed away, his fellow officers vowed to make it a point to be present at his daughter’s memorable events.

THE TRAGIC EVENT

In 2018, Joshua was reported to the police for his erratic behavior, pushing Officers Troy Vernon and Christoph Putton to pursue him. The officers spent half an hour neutralizing the situation, to no avail.

While trying to aid the uneasy co-officer, Joshua decided to pull a rifle from his car and proceeded to threaten the officers at the scene. Shots were fired to neutralize the situation, and Joshua was hit.

MENTAL HEALTH

To be a member of the U.S. military is a remarkable feat, not just for the personnel but also for their family members. Joshua served in the Marine from 1999 until 2003, but as reported by Law Enforcement Today, the veteran did not return home in his best state.

Maggie explained to other officers that her husband was receiving post-traumatic stress disorder treatment from the U.S. Veteran Affairs after suffering traumatic brain injuries.

Before the incident, Joshua was reported to have been in a 72-hour psychiatric detention. Despite his wife’s insistence to keep him on hold, the man was dismissed short of 12 more hours. She believes that he would still be present had he been given the required number of hours.

HONORING JOSHUA

After his passing, Maggie founded the Joshua Kinnard Foundation, an institution that seeks to increase the awareness of PTSD. Its goals also include funneling resources to fellow officers who have the same mental illness.

It is without question that being a part of the military poses great threats to one’s health. The U.S. military has many practices to ensure that their soldiers are in their very best shape to defend the country.

It is without question that being a part of the military poses great threats to one's health. The U.S. military has many practices to ensure that their soldiers are in their very best shape to defend the country.