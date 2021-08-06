Advanced Micro Devices vs. Micron Technology: Which Semiconductor Stock is a Better Buy?

As the resurgence of COVID-19 cases is making people repair and maintain their existing cars or buy used cars, amid the rising prices of new vehicles, the aftermarket auto parts industry is well-positioned to see strong sales growth. That means companies like Magna (MGA) and Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) are expected to benefit from the industry tailwinds. But which of these stocks is a better buy now? Read more to find out. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures; Power & Vision; Seating Systems; and Complete Vehicles. On the other hand, Aptiv PLC designs (APTV), manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. In addition, it provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments: Signal and Power Solutions; and Advanced Safety and User Experience.