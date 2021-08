In 1964 The Beatles started recording their fourth album, “Beatles for Sale.”. In 1966 John Lennon formally apologized at Astor Tower Hotel on Chicago’s Gold Coast for his comments in an interview about the Beatles being more popular than Christ. The singer’s exact quote in the 1966 interview was: “Christianity will go. It will vanish and shrink. I needn’t argue about that. I’m right and I’ll be proved right. We’re more popular than Jesus now. I don’t know which will go first, rock ‘n’ roll or Christianity.”