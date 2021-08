There is no substitute for in person religious services. The virtual services will never inspire as much as witnessing the Greek Orthodox clergy conduct the ancient liturgy in the lavish Byzantine iconography background of a church. I turned off the news about the COVID-19 Delta variant. I witnessed and met a humble bishop who gave comfort to the Greek and Eastern Orthodox Christians of Germany. “I am blessed to be here in Mattituck,” he said. After listening to his speeches, I felt that we were lucky to be here and meet a man of action, providing services to the Greeks of Germany, many who were our relatives and friends.