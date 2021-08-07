Tennessee Teen Carjacker Shoots Woman While Trying To Steal Lexus
Tennessee State News by Ken Fulton, Crime and Justice Correspondent
A teenage Tennessee carjacker shot a woman while trying to steal her Lexus.
Nashville police say Raphael Gooch, 16, stole a Toyota Camry the day before the shooting. He carjacked two women outside an apartment complex, holding a gun to the driver’s head and forcing the women to exit the car.
The next day, Gooch allegedly followed a Lexus driven by a 58-year-old woman. The teen sped ahead of the Lexus to cut her off at the intersection where he stood in front of her car with a gun.
The victim drove past Gooch who shot her. Fortunately, the woman survived and is recovering from the attack.
Gooch has been charged in Juvenile Court with:
● Especially aggravated robbery in the shooting case
● Aggravated robbery
● Aggravated assault in the carjacking case
Should he be charged as an adult? Let us know what you think.
