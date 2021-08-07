Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennessee State

Tennessee Teen Carjacker Shoots Woman While Trying To Steal Lexus

Posted by 
SCDNReports
SCDNReports
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jcw76_0bKhxuq600
Terrible Tennessee Teen Carjacker

Tennessee State News by Ken Fulton, Crime and Justice Correspondent

A teenage Tennessee carjacker shot a woman while trying to steal her Lexus.

Nashville police say Raphael Gooch, 16, stole a Toyota Camry the day before the shooting. He carjacked two women outside an apartment complex, holding a gun to the driver’s head and forcing the women to exit the car.

The next day, Gooch allegedly followed a Lexus driven by a 58-year-old woman. The teen sped ahead of the Lexus to cut her off at the intersection where he stood in front of her car with a gun.

The victim drove past Gooch who shot her. Fortunately, the woman survived and is recovering from the attack.

Gooch has been charged in Juvenile Court with:

● Especially aggravated robbery in the shooting case

● Aggravated robbery

● Aggravated assault in the carjacking case

Should he be charged as an adult? Let us know what you think.

Comments / 96

SCDNReports

SCDNReports

Portsmouth, OH
68K+
Followers
3K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to SCDN. We’re an independent news organization. Our coverage includes breaking news and events as they unfold. Our National Desk works with agencies all over the country to bring timely updates on stories that really matter. Report without Bias. tell the Truth without Compromise. That's how we've done it for years. That's how we will continue to operate.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
City
Nashville, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carjacking#Shooting#Lexus#Crime And Justice#Juvenile Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Georgia StatePosted by
SCDNReports

Georgia Cops Hunt Motel Mystery Shooter

A woman was gunned down outside an Atlanta, Georgia motel. Georgia State News by Southeast Crime and Justice Correspondent Ken Fulton. Georgia cops are on the hunt for a mysterious shooter after a woman was gunned down outside an Atlanta Motel.
Utah StatePosted by
SCDNReports

Utah Wedding Day Tragedy - Wrong-Way Drunk Driver Kills Bride Hours After She Ties The Knot

Utah State News by Evan Green, Crime and Justice Correspondent. A Utah bride died just hours after she tied the knot after police say a wrong-way drunk driver hit her vehicle. The Utah Highway Patrol says Manaure Gonzalez-Rea was driving on the wrong side of Interstate 15 when he a vehicle driven by newlywed Angelica Jimenez Dhondup, 26. The young bride was leaving her wedding reception with a bridesmaid as a passenger. Officers say he then stole a car belonging to a passerby who stopped to help and fled the scene.

Comments / 96

Community Policy