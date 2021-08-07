Tennessee Teen Carjacker Shoots Woman While Trying To Steal Lexus

Terrible Tennessee Teen Carjacker

Tennessee State News by Ken Fulton, Crime and Justice Correspondent

A teenage Tennessee carjacker shot a woman while trying to steal her Lexus.

Nashville police say Raphael Gooch, 16, stole a Toyota Camry the day before the shooting. He carjacked two women outside an apartment complex, holding a gun to the driver’s head and forcing the women to exit the car.

The next day, Gooch allegedly followed a Lexus driven by a 58-year-old woman. The teen sped ahead of the Lexus to cut her off at the intersection where he stood in front of her car with a gun.

The victim drove past Gooch who shot her. Fortunately, the woman survived and is recovering from the attack.

Gooch has been charged in Juvenile Court with:

● Especially aggravated robbery in the shooting case

● Aggravated robbery

● Aggravated assault in the carjacking case

Should he be charged as an adult? Let us know what you think.