Indianola Activities Thanks Effort From Community for Successful Year
With the numerous success for Indianola activities this year including band concerts, musicals, sports competitions and more, the Indianola Activities Department wants to thank those in the community for helping to support the programs and making sure protocols were followed without issues. Activities Director Lee Nelson said for this year to go the way it did, it took cooperation from a myriad of different groups, who all came together to make it go.www.kniakrls.com
