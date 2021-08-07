Miller conundrum sparks memories of teaching in portables

As a Durango 9-R School Board member, I’m not sure how I’m going to vote for the Miller Middle School rebuild. As of this writing, the recommendation hasn’t been presented to the school board yet. I understand that many people in the Riverview area don’t want it there, that the developers at Three Springs do want it there (but folks feel that is too close to Escalante Middle School) and that there are drawbacks with both of the Miller site options.