First let's take a look back since there was a lot of news over the weekend starting with Trequon Fegans' announcement that he will be Cane - we were on site for that - and then there was the Saturday pool party and we had your sights and sounds and the full wrapup with top recruits that were on hand. Plus we took a closer look at the situation with 5-star Jaheim Singletary, who the Canes are now very much in play for. And football-wise we brought you Blake James' thoughts on conference expansion and our preview series continued with a look at Pitt ... plus announced our NIL deal with Leonard Taylor.