Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Is Etsy Stock a Buy?

By Leo Sun
Posted by 
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 5 days ago
  • Etsy’s second-quarter numbers beat analysts’ expectations.
  • But its third-quarter guidance was weaker than expected.
  • Investors should look beyond Etsy’s post-pandemic slowdown and its declining face mask sales and focus on its long-term strengths.

Etsy's (NASDAQ:ETSY) stock price tumbled after the e-commerce company posted its second-quarter earnings on Wednesday, Aug. 4. It beat Wall Street's top- and bottom-line estimates, but its guidance came up short.

Etsy's revenue rose 23% year over year to $528.9 million, beating estimates by $3.2 million. Its net income grew 2% to $98.3 million, or $0.68 per share, and cleared expectations by four cents.

But for the third quarter, Etsy expects its revenue to rise just 11%-16% year over year, compared to the consensus forecast for 17% growth. That softer-than-expected guidance sank the stock -- but did investors overreact and open up a buying opportunity for long-term investors?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YrEYv_0bKhwxJE00
Image source: Getty Images.

Was Etsy's slowdown that surprising?

Etsy's growth accelerated significantly in 2020, for three reasons: The COVID-19 pandemic drove more people to shop online, it sparked brisk sales of handmade face masks, and it drove more musicians to Reverb, the online musical instrument marketplace it acquired two years ago.

Growth (YOY)

Q2 2020

Q3 2020

Q4 2020

Q1 2021

Q2 2021

Active Sellers

34.6%

42%

61.7%

67.1%

66.7%

Active Buyers

41%

55.4%

76.7%

88.9%

50.1%

GMS

145.6%

119.4%

117.7%

132.3%

13.1%

Revenue

136.7%

128.1%

128.7%

141.5%

23.4%

Therefore, Etsy was destined to face tough year-over-year comparisons in sellers, buyers, gross merchandise sales (GMS), and revenue as more businesses reopened, COVID-19 restrictions were lifted, and people bought fewer face masks.

To brace for that slowdown, Etsy agreed to buy the U.K.-based fashion resale marketplace Depop and the Brazilian artisan marketplace Elo7 in June. Etsy expects to close both deals in the third quarter of 2021. Those two acquisitions should boost Etsy's international GMS, which already accounted for 41% of its total GMS in the second quarter. That's up from 32% in the prior-year quarter.

What's next for Etsy?

Etsy management expects the company's GMS to rise about 12.5% year over year in the third quarter, but noted Etsy's stand-alone business would only generate "mid-single digit" GMS growth. But excluding face mask sales from both periods, it expects Etsy's stand-alone GMS to grow by the "mid-teens."

That forecast indicates face masks boosted Etsy's GMS throughout the pandemic, but that temporary spike is forcing it to repeatedly provide "non-mask" metrics to reflect the growth of its core business.

Excluding masks, Etsy's stand-alone GMS in the second quarter rose 31%, which was much better than the 14.2% stand-alone growth it actually reported. That big gap was caused by declining sales of face masks, which only accounted for 1.4% of Etsy's stand-alone GMS during the second quarter.

Etsy will face messy year-over-year comparisons over the next few quarters. But like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), which recently told investors to focus on its two-year CAGR instead of its volatile near-term growth, Etsy's CFO Rachel Glaser told investors during the conference call that Etsy's "non-mask GMS growth on a two-year basis remained fairly stable relative to last quarter and the historical trend line."

Glaser pointed out that on a two-year basis, Etsy's stand-alone marketplace generated triple-digit percentage growth in April, May, and June -- but admitted "there has been steady deceleration as the world has reopened."

Focusing on acquisitions, ads, and overseas growth

Analysts expect Etsy's revenue to rise 33% this year, then grow 20% next year as its business normalizes in a post-pandemic market. They expect its earnings to rise 16% this year and grow 22% next year.

We should take those forecasts with a grain of salt since the pandemic isn't over and Etsy could still make more margin-squeezing acquisitions. Etsy's recent investments and acquisitions already reduced its adjusted EBITDA margin year over year from 35% to 26% in the second quarter -- and it expects that figure to dip to "about 25%" in the third quarter.

Etsy could also acquire other platforms with lower take rates (the percentage of each sale it retains as revenue) than its core marketplace to expand overseas. It already expects Depop and Elo7 to slightly reduce its consolidated take rate in the third quarter, and buying out other marketplaces with lower take rates could squeeze its long-term margins.

However, Etsy can still expand its Etsy Ads business -- which lets sellers post ads on Etsy and Alphabet's Google Shopping -- to offset that pressure with higher-margin ad revenue. Etsy's consolidated advertising revenue, which includes Etsy Ads and Reverb's Bump, grew 44% year over year during the second quarter, but still decelerated from its 93% growth in the first quarter of 2021.

Should you buy Etsy's stock?

Etsy's long-term prospects still look bright, but its stock was due for a breather after its price rallied more than 50% over the past 12 months. Etsy was already trading at more than 50 times forward earnings prior to its earnings report, so it isn't surprising that its softer-than-expected guidance dented the stock.

Etsy's stock could remain volatile as it faces tough year-over-year comparisons, but I believe the stock is still worth buying. It enjoys a first-mover's advantage in the online artisan market, it has plenty of staying power against Amazon, and it's expanding its e-commerce ecosystem with smart acquisitions.

Comments / 0

The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
117K+
Followers
55K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock Price#Resale#Reverb#Gms#Brazilian#Amzn#Cagr#Ebitda#Alphabet#Google Shopping#Etsy Ads
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
StocksMoney Morning

Expect Fast Doubles on These Two Penny Stocks

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) investors went through almost two and a half years of thrills, chills, and spills before AMZN rose from $1,000 to regularly trade above $2,000. I don't, and neither do you - not when there are hundreds and hundreds of small stocks out there, trading anywhere from a couple of cents to a few dollars that have the potential to double in days, or even hours.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Reasons to Buy This Supercharged Growth Stock

E-commerce is a massive industry, and it should only get bigger in the years ahead. Etsy’s unique business model has brought millions of buyers and sellers to its marketplace. Etsy has delivered impressive financial results in recent years, powered by an expanding take rate. Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) recently announced second-quarter earnings...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

2 Stocks That Could Turn $200,000 Into $1,000,000 in 10 Years

Abbott Laboratories has a diversified business that supports its most important growth driver: medical devices. Match Group is the runaway leader in the online dating market. A lot has changed in the past 10 years. In 2011, the U.S. was still recovering from the 2008 financial crisis, and no one had witnessed a deadly pandemic in several decades. Unless you have a crystal ball, it's hard to predict exactly how the next 10 years will develop. But for investors, one thing is for certain: Great businesses will keep beating the market.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

2 Top Robinhood Stock to Buy Right Now

Snap and Walmart are two popular Robinhood stocks worth taking a closer look at. Snap's high top-line valuation is justified by its rapid growth rate and potential for better margins. Walmart's global e-commerce sales now representing 12% of its retail business. With nearly 18 million active users of all ages,...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Could Robinhood Stock Help You Retire a Millionaire?

Robinhood has brought a new generation of retail investors into the fold. Its rising popularity has driven massive revenue growth. It's worth understanding how payment for order flow works before initiating a position in the stock. Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) has introduced stock trading to a new generation. As of March...
Commodities & Futureambcrypto.com

Ethereum: should you buy at the moment

Ethereum has been observing changes in market patterns and investor behavior since the London hard fork came into effect. With the price rise witnessed recently, it is only natural for investors to want to jump into the market. To make profits we look at multiple indicators, however, there is a new buy signal appearing. But the question remains – should you buy at the moment?
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Reasons to Buy Teladoc Health Stock in August

Teladoc's growth prospects remain strong even with some slowing following the tremendous performance last year. The company has distinct and solid competitive advantages despite new rivals entering the market. With shares down nearly 50%, Teladoc's valuation appears to be attractive in light of its growth prospects. It might be easy...
Posted by
The Motley Fool

3 Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks to Buy in August

Established technology companies tend to create lots of free cash flow. As the need to invest for growth declines, these companies can begin to pay dividends to their shareholders. These companies offer a combination of dividends and continued growth -- even if the underlying businesses are maturing. Big technology names...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

2 Stocks to Buy When the Next Market Crash Comes

The price of each of these stocks is up over 150% over the last three years. These two companies also have strong long-run tailwinds at their back. If valuation causes you hesitation, put these stocks on your list and wait for a market crash to buy. Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) and Chewy...
Stocksinvesting.com

3 Tech Stocks That Could Shoot to The Moon

The tech industry is expected to witness rapid growth over the long term, fueled by the ongoing digital transformation. And because semiconductors are the backbone of a plethora of tech products, we think multi-billion-dollar investments in this space should drive the performances of semiconductor companies Lam Research (LRCX), KLA (KLAC), and STMicroelectronics (STM) in the coming months. Let’s discuss.Since last year, the tech industry has been in the limelight, given accelerated demand for advanced tech productions and solutions amid remote working trends and rapid digital transformation. In this environment, companies are investing significantly in developing breakthrough technologies to stay ahead of the competition.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

5 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $200 in Right Now

It's always an opportune time for long-term investors to put money to work in the stock market. This past week, the broad-based S&P 500 hit a fresh all-time closing high, which has been a common theme for the widely followed index this year. But just because the benchmark index is...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Dow Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in August

The Dow may be a flawed index, but these time-tested businesses are perfect for long-term investors. For more than 125 years, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI) has served as a barometer of Wall Street's health. Although far from perfect, the Dow Jones is comprised of 30 time-tested, multinational companies that have a long track record of making their shareholders richer.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Special Stocks That Can Turn $25,000 Into $1 Million in 25 Years (or Less)

These stocks have the potential to completely change their respective industries. Contrary to what you might have heard or believe, investing in the stock market isn't hard. Rather, the difficult aspect of investing has to do with being patient and letting your investment thesis play out over time. Allowing your initial investment to compound many times over is what can turn a nice unrealized gain into a life-altering amount of money.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Is It Too Late to Buy Cloudflare Stock?

Cloudflare continues to grow faster than its rivals in the CDN market. Its retention rates and gross margins are rising. Long-term forecasts for the CDN market suggest its revenue could more than triple over the next five years. Cloudflare's (NYSE:NET) stock rallied to all-time highs after the content delivery network...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Is This Industrial Giant's Stock a Buy?

The company's end markets are improving. Cost pressures are eating into profit margins. Management plans to offset cost increases by increasing prices. Industrial giant 3M's (NYSE:MMM) second-quarter earnings report left more questions than answers. On the plus side, the reopening of the economy is creating a positive backdrop for many of 3M's cyclically exposed businesses. On the other hand, 3M faces cost pressures from rising raw material prices and supply chain issues (a familiar refrain in the current earnings season). As a result, investors could be forgiven for expecting a bit more from its earnings and guidance.
modernreaders.com

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Stock Price Down 8.5%

Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR)’s stock price was down 8.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.74 and last traded at $6.76. Approximately 43,476 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 701,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.39.

Comments / 0

Community Policy