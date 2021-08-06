SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENT: LIVE STREAMING OF WARREN CABLE

We will now have live streaming for Warren Council Meetings and other city programs. I made this decision last week after extensive discussions with resident Dorothy Baker. Dorothy Baker should be given credit for my decision, not anyone else! After several weeks of discussions with Dorothy as well as discussions with Clarissa Cayton, Communications Director I made the decision for live streaming Warren programming. This was not an easy or quick decision to make due to several factors including cable franchise fees and proper equipment. This is an example of residents getting involved and communicating with the Mayor and getting it done. Thank you Dorothy Baker for getting involved in our city.