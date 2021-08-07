Harvest Dinner returns: Support for local food important now more than ever

La Plata County is in full bloom during these summer and fall months. Fruit trees are dripping along the sidewalks, gardens bursting from their boxes and the hardworking gleaners of the Good Food Collective can be seen all over harvesting extra produce for those in need. The past year and a half has been unlike any other because of the widespread impacts of the pandemic, intensifying water restrictions and ever-shifting workforce dynamics. However, one thing has remained constant throughout the uncertainty: La Plata County’s agricultural producers and restaurateurs are dedicated to feeding our community. It has never been more clear that our food producers are a strong, resilient and collaborative group who are not afraid to get creative and work hard to support our community.