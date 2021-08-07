Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
La Plata County, CO

Harvest Dinner returns: Support for local food important now more than ever

Durango Herald
 3 days ago

La Plata County is in full bloom during these summer and fall months. Fruit trees are dripping along the sidewalks, gardens bursting from their boxes and the hardworking gleaners of the Good Food Collective can be seen all over harvesting extra produce for those in need. The past year and a half has been unlike any other because of the widespread impacts of the pandemic, intensifying water restrictions and ever-shifting workforce dynamics. However, one thing has remained constant throughout the uncertainty: La Plata County’s agricultural producers and restaurateurs are dedicated to feeding our community. It has never been more clear that our food producers are a strong, resilient and collaborative group who are not afraid to get creative and work hard to support our community.

www.durangoherald.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
La Plata County, CO
La Plata County, CO
Business
Durango, CO
Industry
Local
Colorado Industry
Durango, CO
Lifestyle
Local
Colorado Food & Drinks
City
Durango, CO
La Plata County, CO
Lifestyle
Local
Colorado Business
Durango, CO
Business
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Food#Restaurants#Good Food#Volunteers#Fruit Trees#Food Drink#The Good Food Collective#First Southwest Bank#The Harvest Dinner#The Ore House#Alpine Bank
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate passes $1T bipartisan infrastructure bill in major victory for Biden

The Senate on Tuesday passed a roughly $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure deal, a significant win for President Biden and the first step on his top legislative priority. Senators voted 69-30 on the bill, which was spearheaded by a bipartisan group of senators led by Sens. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) and Rob Portman (R-Ohio). Nineteen GOP senators voted with all Democrats to pass the legislation.
EnvironmentNBC News

U.N. releases blistering assessment on the state of climate change

Climate change is changing Earth in ways that are "unprecedented" in thousands of years — and in some cases, hundreds of thousands of years — according to a blistering report released Monday by the United Nations. The sobering assessment also found that some changes that are already playing out, such...
EducationPosted by
NBC News

DeSantis' office says salaries of officials who require masks for students may be withheld

Florida school superintendents who require masks for students without giving them a way to opt out could have their salaries withheld, Gov. Ron DeSantis' office said Monday. DeSantis last week barred local school districts from requiring students to wear masks amid a rise in cases, but at least one Florida school district said they will be mandatory when classes begin Wednesday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy