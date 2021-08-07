Cancel
Durango, CO

Our View: 9-R sale

By Editorials
Durango Herald
 3 days ago

Durango’s 9-R District School Board voted unanimously June 28 to enter into an agreement to sell the 4.3-acre campus, including the historic 9-R Administration Building and Big Picture High School, to the Durango Fire District to serve as its administrative headquarters and house a new Fire Station 2, replacing the station located adjacent to River City Hall on Camino del Rio. The sale could be finalized within just a few weeks, according to school officials.

