Our View: 9-R sale
Durango’s 9-R District School Board voted unanimously June 28 to enter into an agreement to sell the 4.3-acre campus, including the historic 9-R Administration Building and Big Picture High School, to the Durango Fire District to serve as its administrative headquarters and house a new Fire Station 2, replacing the station located adjacent to River City Hall on Camino del Rio. The sale could be finalized within just a few weeks, according to school officials.www.durangoherald.com
