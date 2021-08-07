Pleasantville’s Wilkins Honored On Academic All-State Team

As Aaron Wilkins graduates from Pleasantville, he gets one more achievement to add to his amazing story as he graduates, finishing on the IHSBCA All-Academic 1st team. Wilkins finished with a .376 batting average with five home runs with 28 RBIs, all leading Pleasantville in 2021. Wilkins also finished 2-4 on the mound with a 5.59 ERA and 40 strikeouts in nine appearances and six starts. It is certainly an outstanding accomplishment for Wilkins, when it was unknown if he would even play the season after tearing his ACL for the second time in his career.