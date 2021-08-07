Paulsen Happy With Community By-In Through Early School Year COVID Mitigations
Knoxville recently completed one of the most different high school athletic and activity years ever. The fall started with several COVID-related mitigations that required spectators to wear a mask and limited attendance. But as Activities Director Ryan Paulsen tells KNIA/KRLS Sports, he was pleased with how the entire community, not just the high school students and staff bought in and did what they needed to be safe.www.kniakrls.com
Comments / 0